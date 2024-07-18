Forget Prime Day TV deals, Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale knocks up to $2,000 off TCL TVs — here are my 5 favorite discounts

Forget Prime Day TV deals, for a limited time, you can save up to $2,000 on TCL's latest 2024 model TVs at Best Buy. Yes, we're talking Black Friday in July savings that offer the lowest prices of the season.

One deal I recommend is the 65-inch TCL Q65 QLED 4K TV for $449 ($100 off). This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience.

TCL is one of my favorite TV brands for good reason. They offer excellent performance, picture, and sound quality. More importantly, they're much easier on the wallet than competing TVs on the market.

If you want a true cinematic experience, you can get the 98-inch model for $1,999 ($1000 off). If you're wondering how you would get this massive display up on your wall, fret not. Best Buy offers free installation for a hassle-free setup.

Browse more of my favorite TCL TV deals below.

Today's best TCL TV deals

TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV (2024): $549 $449 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $100 on the TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience. Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television Price check: Amazon 5449

TCL 55 QM7 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV: $799 $498 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 65-inch TCL 55 QM7 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV — one of the best TVs for watching sports. This QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM7 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ PRO Processor with Deep Learning AI Price check: Amazon $449

TCL 65" QM85 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV (2024): $1,398 $998 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! $400 on the QM85 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV. Featuring QD-Mini LED ULTRA with 5,000 local dimming zones, you get stunning picture quality, and higher color volume, for premium picture quality in any lighting. Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 5000-nit brightness, 5000 local dimming zones HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ PRO Processor with Deep Learning AI Price check: Amazon $999

TCL 98" Q65 QLED 4K TV: $2,999 $1,999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save a staggering $1,000 on the colossal TCL 98" Q65 QLED 4K TV. Featuring the latest TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI, it delivers a cinematic experience unlike ever before. Especially at this massive display size. Luckily, Best Buy offers free installation for a hassle-free setup. Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television Price check: Amazon $1,999