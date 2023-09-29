5 Best early October Prime Day TV deals to replace your monitor

October Prime Day TV deals are on the horizon as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Oct. 11 start date nears. Right now, the online retail giant is closing out the month of September with early discounts.

If you're in a hurry to replace your computer monitor with a TV, there are plenty of deals up for grabs. One standout deal is the top-rated 48-inch LC C3 OLED for $1,196. It usually costs $1,499, so that's $304 in savings. At just $38 shy of its lowest price ever on Amazon, it's one of the best early Prime Day 2 deals you can get.

Browse early October Prime Day TV deals at Amazon

One of the best TVs to use as a monitor, the LG C3 OLED supports Chroma 4:4:4 which renders clear, blur-free text. Primed for gaming, it features a 4K (3840 x 2160) 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). What's more, four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect laptop or gaming console.

On the more budget-friendly end of the price spectrum, Amazon also offers the Hisense A6 4K LED TV for $239 ($41 off). With a 60Hz refresh rate, auto low latency, VRR, and gaming mode, it's adequate for use as a laptop PC monitor.

See more of today's best early October Prime Day TV deals below.

October Prime Day TV deals — early discounts

43" Hisense A6 Series 4K LED TV: $279 $238 @ Amazon

Save $41 on the already modestly priced 43-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K LED TV with Dolby Vision HDR. It features 4K UHD 60Hz panel with Chroma 4:4:4 support for clear text. With variable refresh rate, auto low latency and gaming mode, it's suitable for PC and console gaming. Google TV makes it easy to access movies, shows, live TV and more from one place.

TCL 55" Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): $749 $548 @ Amazon Save $201 on the TCL 55" Q7 QLED 4K TV with Google TV with this early October Prime Day TV deal. It's a home theater TV with stunning 4K UHD resolution panel at 120Hz, quantum dot technology, ultrawide color gamut, and excellent motion clarity. HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HD10 & HLG) deliver enhance contrast and fine detail. Gamers will benefit from the Q7's responsive lag-free gameplay of a 240 variable refresh rate (VRR). This TV supplies you with 3 HDMI ports to easily connect to gaming consoles or AV receivers. Key features: Full array local dimming (FALD), DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.

50" Vizio MQX Series 4K QLED TV (2023): $629 $548 @ Amazon

Save $81 on the Vizio MQX-Series 50-inch QLED 4K TV. Enjoy PC gaming up to 4K at 120 fps for 1080p at 240fps. One of the best gaming TVs around, it features AMD FreeSync Premium, VRR, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports and Auto Game mode for PC or console gaming. The addition of Dolby Vision/HDR10+ makes images come to life with high dynamic range and color accuracy.

LG C3 48" OLED evo 4K TV (2023): $1,499 $1,196 @ Amazon

Save $304 on the 2023 48-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.