The Amazon Fire Cube 4K massively improved my budget TV — and it's on sale for Cyber Monday

I've owned a lot of cheap TVs in my day and while they usually get me by, you usually get what you pay for.

Cheaper TVs have a lot of tradeoffs obviously, but one that I often notice is less fluid smart home features — the remote is slow, voice controls are finicky, and streaming apps work don't always work at a speed that's up to par. One solution is to upgrade your TV, of course, but if you're not ready to do that, Amazon has its own solution for you — I'm talking about the Amazon Fire Cube 4K.

I've tested Amazon's Fire Cube 4K in the past and was surprised at how much it elevated the experience of using my budget TCL TV. The remote is better; it upscales content for 4K; it has an HDMI in for my Xbox; the list goes on.

If you're in that in-between space between buying a more expensive TV or just aren't satisfied with your TV's UI (I wouldn't be surprised if you were) then you can snag the Fire Cube 4K for a pretty solid discount right now for Cyber Monday.