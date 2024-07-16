5 best Samsung OLED TV deals on Prime Day 2024: Get up to 48% off

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here and it's started a deals season that extends beyond just Amazon's reach, with the perfect example being how much Samsung is discounting many of its products. This includes its best OLED TVs, which we highly recommend to video game players and movie watchers looking to enhance their viewing experience.

Whether it's to channel a degree of stunning color that outmatches movie theatres or to enhance the depth of black hues, OLED panels are absolutely stunning. Trust me, you won't be the same after having your first OLED TV.

I purchased my own back in 2020 and I haven't been the same since, and have seen the glorious light that gorgeous OLED panels can bring to your once mundane viewing experience.

A product like the Samsung 83-inch Class OLED S90C is available for $2,799 at Samsung, which is $2,600 less than its listed price of $5,399. That's nearly half off the original cost, making this one of the best TV deals you can get during Prime Day.

And if that's too rich for your blood, TVs like the 48” Samsung Class OLED Gaming TV S90D is $1,199 at Samsung, which is $400 off its original price. Regardless, we have plenty of great deals on Samsung OLED TVs during Prime Day 2024.

Best Samsung OLED TV deals today

55" Samsung Class OLED S95D: $2,599 $2,199 @ Samsung

If you're willing to invest a bit in a larger, more premium display, look no further than the 55-inch Samsung Class OLED S95D. It features a 4K panel, 120Hz refresh rate, glare free OLED panel, an NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, Dolby Atmos audio, and HDR Pro. The benefit of the S95D is that its glare free OLED panel is unique, allowing for it to feature far less obnoxious glare than there would be in a normal panel. This is a far better choice if you plan to put your TV in a bright living room full of natural light, or typically play with the lights on. Other sizes of the S95D are also discounted and include: 65" OLED S95D: $3,399 $2,899 @ Samsung

77" OLED S95D: $4,599 $4,299 @ Samsung

77" Samsung Class OLED S85D: $3,399 $2,699 @ Samsung

The Samsung Class OLED S85D is a fantastic OLED TV that will appeal to those in need of a huge panel for their space, and it's now $700 off. It features a 4K panel, OLED HDR, 120Hz refresh rate, 4K AI upscaling, HDR10+ for Adaptive and Gaming, Dolby Atmos compatibility, and it's AMD FreeSync Premium compatible. You won't go wrong with picking this model, and it's built with the powerful NQ4 AI Gen2 processor. This allows for 4K picture that is improved by the AI chip, alongside improvements to Dolby Atmos sound quality. It's even Pantone Validated, meaning it's accurate to real life hues. Other sizes of the S85D are also discounted and include: 55" OLED S85D: $1,599 $1,199 @ Samsung

65" OLED S85D: $2,099 $1,799 @ Samsung

65" Samsung Class OLED S95C: $3,299 $1,799 @ Samsung

If you're interested in a high-class experience made for the most expensive of tastes, look no further than the 65-inch Class OLED S95. It's $1,500 off its original price point and makes a perfect option for those who want something big and mighty without going over $2,000. It features an OLED panel that is brighter than ever according to Samsung, which is something that many OLED panels often have issues with. Their prioritization of color over brightness is its greatest weakness, but with the S95C, Samsung claims a 30% brightness boost with its tiny Quantum Dots. There's also the benefit of Quantum HDR OLED+, which allows for gorgeous colors. The Infinity One design even allows for a new level of sleekness. It features a 4K panel, FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, Dolby Atmos, four HDMI ports each of which run at 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Other sizes of the S95C are also discounted and include: 55" OLED S95C: $2,499 $1,499 @ Samsung

77" OLED S95C: $4,499 $3,299 @ Samsung