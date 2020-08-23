Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets first trailer

Yeah, playing as Batman is cool, but sometimes to do good, you’ve got to be bad. And that’s where the Suicide Squad, DC’s most infamous anti-hero team comes in. Announced during DC Fandom, developer Rocksteady gave us the first look at their latest game, Suicide Squad: Kills the Justice League.

This continuation in the Arkham-verse, the title is set to launch sometime in 2022. However, there’s no mention of which platform the game will appear on, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to guess the title will make an appearance on the next-gen consoles and PC.

When the trailer opens, a massive skull-shaped fortress is wedged into a Metropolis skyscraper. That means Brianiac, one of DC’s major big bads, is on a rampage. But instead of seeing Superman, or any members of the Justice League, for that matter. Instead, we hear that high-pitched Brooklyn accent of Harlequin and quickly get an intro to her and rest of her Squad compatriots as team liaison and jailer, Amanda Waller radios in some orders.

And just like that, Harlequin, Deadshot, Killer Shark and Captain Boomerang spring into action and take out some Brianiac’s forces. When they’re done, Harley remembers something about an Alpha target. And just in that moment, the familiar broad-shouldered floating shadow of Superman descends signaling some high-powered help is on the way. Not so fast, relief turns into horror as Supes murders an innocent pilot with his heat vision revealing something is terribly wrong. Superman is the target.

(Image credit: DC)

When it launches in a couple of years, you’ll have the choice to go Single or multiplayer. If you choose to go solo, the other three squad members will be manned by bots and you’ll have the ability to switch between the Squad, taking control of their unique powers at will. And as cool as that sounds, I’m looking forward to hunting down JL members with my friends. Rocksteady will wisely allow you to switch between both modes seamlessly. That means you can start off playing by yourself and your friends can hop in or out during any point of the game.

If this first look is any indication, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks likeit will be much more fun that that horrible Suicide Squad movie. Rocksteady didn’t provide further details into the game, but 2022 can’t get here fast enough. Stay tuned to Laptop Mag for more info on this upcoming game as the launch date approaches.