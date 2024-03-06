How to strikethrough in Excel
Here's how to strikethrough in Excel — cross out text easily
Whether you're dominating a complex spreadsheet or clearing out a laundry list of tasks, learning how to strikethrough text is critical for your sanity, and it's especially true in Excel.
Otherwise, here's how to strikethrough in Excel.
Method 1: The easiest way to do it is with a shortcut. The shortcut to strikethrough in Excel is Ctrl+5.
Method 2: If you don't have easy access to a keyboard, you'll want to first select the text and/or cells you want to strikethrough. Then navigate to Home > Font > Strikethrough.
Method 3: You can also be extra by using a formula to strikthrough. A simple example being =STRIKETHROUGH(A1) — that would strikethrough cell A1.
There's more than one way to strikethrough in Excel, and that shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who's spent more than two seconds looking at the ridiculous number of options the spreadsheet app has to offer.
