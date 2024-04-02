How to save a WEBP image as JPEG or PNG on Windows 11

News
By Momo Tabari
published

Sick of incompatible WEBP? Here's how to convert to JPEG or PNG.

How to save WEBP as JPEG or PNG
(Image credit: Getty Images / AaronAmat)

There's nothing more frustrating than finding an image online, clicking "Save as," and it automatically trying to save it as a WEBP file. While that file type is useful for popular websites, it's difficult for the average user to work with. Thankfully, over several years of internet-faring, I've found a few ways to avoid this problem, some of which are better than others.

For convenience's sake, I'll put each solution in order of how useful they are. Some are less reasonable than others, so they'll be further down the list. Without further ado, here are a few convenient ways of converting WEBP files into JPEG or PNG.

Save a WEBP as JPEG or PNG on Google Chrome through an extension

There is a Google Chrome extension that offers a "Save image as type" option when right-clicking a photo, allowing conversion into either JPEG, PNG, or WEBP.

1. Add the Chrome extension titled Save image as type. It has over a million downloads in case you're worried it might not be legit.

How to save WEBP as JPEG or PNG

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Claire Tabari)

2. Find an image of your choice online.

3. Right click the image.

4. Select Save image as type.

How to save WEBP as JPEG or PNG

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Claire Tabari)

5. Save as either PNG, JPEG, or WEBP. If it's an image with a transparent background, you should save it as a PNG.

The only issue with this extension is that it automatically saves everything to the Downloads folder, which can be a pain if you want them somewhere else.

Save a WEBP as JPEG or PNG through Microsoft Paint

Microsoft Paint is available on every Windows 11 computer by default, and if you already have a WEBP image downloaded, you can easily convert it through the application.

1. Open the image with Microsoft Paint.

How to save WEBP as JPEG or PNG

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Claire Tabari)

2. Select File in the top left.

How to save WEBP as JPEG or PNG

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Claire Tabari)

3. Select Save As.

4. Choose between JPEG, PNG, or any one of its other formats.

Save a WEBP as JPEG or PNG by renaming file extension

This strategy won't always work, but I've seen success from it enough times to where it's a somewhat reliable method of converting to JPEG or PNG. You simply need to rename the file extension when downloading an image to PNG or JPEG.

1. Open the desired image.

How to save WEBP as JPEG or PNG

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Claire Tabari)

2. Select Save image as.

How to save WEBP as JPEG or PNG

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Claire Tabari)

3. At the end of the file, it should say .webp. You're going to delete the webp part and replace it with either png or jpeg. For example, my file originally said 1200px-HINF_Skimmer.webp and after changing it, it now says 1200px-HINF_Skimmer.png

4. Simply save the file as such and you'll be golden.

Just like that, those are three easy ways to save WEBP files as JPEG or PNG. Frankly, browsers need to implement this as a basic feature, but at least there are decent methods of dealing with it.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 135 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
$1,999
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
2
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
$1,477
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
3
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)
(Blue)
4
Acer 2023 Newest Chromebook...
Amazon
$657.95
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
(Black)
Our Review
6
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9...
Walmart
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
7
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
8
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
10
XPS 15 9530 15.6IN I7-13700H...
Monoprice.com
View
Load more deals
Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.