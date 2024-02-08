How to enable macros in Excel

How-to
By Rami Tabari
published

Need macros? Here's how to enable it in Excel

How to enable macros in Excel
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Whether you're working a spreadsheet or dominating in the virtual battlefield, macros can be the key to success — and that's especially true in Excel. So we're going to teach you how to enable macros in Excel.

Looking to become an Excel guru? We've covered other Excel how-to topics, like how to subtract in Excelhow to filter in Excel, and how to make a graph in Excel.

But today we'll walk you through how to enable macros in Excel.

How to enable macros in Excel

There are two methods — the first one being the easiest, as you'll get prompted if you attempt to use macros in Excel.

Security warning: Upon receiving a security warning when you open a document or try to use a macro, Excel will ask if you want to make this file a Trusted Document. Click Yes. And everything should work easily. If you do not receive a security warning, follow the steps below.

Step 1. Select File > Options.

Step 2. Head over to Trust Center, then click Trust Center Settings.

How to enable macros in Excel

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 3. Click Macro Settings on the left side.

Step 4. Customize the variation of macros you'd like to enable or disable, then hit OK.

Relatively painless even without the security warning. Now you should be able to run your macros without issue.

Happy macroing! 

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 112 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
$1,999
View Deal
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
2
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View Deal
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)
(Blue)
3
Acer 2023 Newest Chromebook...
Amazon
View Deal
Dell XPS 15 9530
4
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 13.3" OLED...
antonline
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
6
ASUS Zenbook S 13 13.3" OLED...
Target
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
7
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
8
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
Our Review
9
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9...
Walmart
View Deal
Dell XPS 15 9530
10
XPS 15 9530 15.6IN I7-13700H...
Monoprice.com
View Deal
Load more deals
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.