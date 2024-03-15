How to edit a PDF for free — you don't need an Adobe subscription
Here's how you can edit a PDF completely free
I didn't think it was possible to find a way to edit a PDF for free so quickly — I cannot tell you how many time I've needed this in my life. All you need is an account, and you can opt for signing in with Google which makes it an even more seamless process.
If you need some other tips, we've also covered how to convert Google Sheets to a PDF, how to create a PDF on iPhone, and how to convert PDF to JPG, PNG, or TIFF.
Otherwise, here's how to edit a PDF for free.
How to edit a PDF for free
Okay this really doesn't take any effort at all. There are no steps, just a link. You can edit a PDF for free on Canva — yes, the website where you can do anything from compiling a resume to creating a unique birthday card for your loved ones.
I will at the very least guide you through all the features you do and don't have access to. You can add and edit text, images, videos and audio. You can draw and add unique graphical elements that are featured on Canva. You can also use its templates to design a PDF in a particular theme.
What you cannot do (without a paid subscription) is create templates for logos, colors, fonts, photos, graphics, and icons — this would let you remain consistent across multiple PDFs, but this might not be what you're making or editing PDFs for. Another thing you cannot do is remove the background from uploaded images, but that can be easy enough to do on your own through free photo-editing websites like Photopea.
You can do all of the important stuff for free, so I wouldn't worry about what you can't do. It's as simple as that.
Happy editing!
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.