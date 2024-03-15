How to edit a PDF for free — you don't need an Adobe subscription

I didn't think it was possible to find a way to edit a PDF for free so quickly — I cannot tell you how many time I've needed this in my life. All you need is an account, and you can opt for signing in with Google which makes it an even more seamless process.

Otherwise, here's how to edit a PDF for free.

How to edit a PDF for free

Okay this really doesn't take any effort at all. There are no steps, just a link. You can edit a PDF for free on Canva — yes, the website where you can do anything from compiling a resume to creating a unique birthday card for your loved ones.

(Image credit: Canva)

I will at the very least guide you through all the features you do and don't have access to. You can add and edit text, images, videos and audio. You can draw and add unique graphical elements that are featured on Canva. You can also use its templates to design a PDF in a particular theme.

What you cannot do (without a paid subscription) is create templates for logos, colors, fonts, photos, graphics, and icons — this would let you remain consistent across multiple PDFs, but this might not be what you're making or editing PDFs for. Another thing you cannot do is remove the background from uploaded images, but that can be easy enough to do on your own through free photo-editing websites like Photopea.

You can do all of the important stuff for free, so I wouldn't worry about what you can't do. It's as simple as that.

Happy editing!