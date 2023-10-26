How to count cells in Excel

How-to
By Rami Tabari
published

Here are four ways to count cells in Excel

How to count cells in Excel
(Image credit: Excel)

Too many cells and too many spreadsheets. Sometimes you've got to filter cells or cut them entirely to make sense of the overwhelming information that some spreadsheets posses. The best way to do that is to learn how to count cells in Excel.

Looking to become an Excel guru? We've covered other Excel how-to topics, like how to subtract in Excelhow to filter in Excel, and how to make a graph in Excel.

But today we're going to walk you through how to count cells in Excel.

How to count cells in Excel

Step 1. Choose a cell where you wish the following result to appear.

How to count cells in Excel

(Image credit: Excel)

Step 2. Hop on over to the Formulas tab and click More Functions.

Step 3. Select Statistical and you'll get four options: 

  • COUNTA: Counts cells that are not empty
  • COUNT: Counts cells that contain numbers.
  • COUNTBLANK: Counts cells that are blank.
  • COUNTIF: Counts cells that meets a specified criteria.

Step 4. Now type in the range of cells you want included, then click RETURN.

It's really that simple. You don't have to juggle the Pythagorean theorem to enjoy the wonders of counting. Don't go pulling your hair out over Excel. There are plenty of Microsoft Excel tips and tricks to make your life easier.

