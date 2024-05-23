Windows chief Pavan Davuluri responds to a long-running complaint about Bing

News
By
published

Given Microsoft's history, can we believe Pavan Davuluri when he says he hears our complaints about Bing ads in Windows?

Pavan Davuluri, head of Microsoft Windows, speaks at the Microsoft Build event in Seattle, Washington, US, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The event allows attendees to grow their skills in topics such as building copilots, generative AI, securing applications, cloud platforms, and low-code. Photographer: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Are you tired of seeing ads and prompts to switch to Bing? Microsoft's new Windows and Surface chief, Pavan Davuluri, has said in a new interview that he "[hears] you on it."

If you're unfamiliar with the intrusive nature of Microsoft's Bing pop-ups and prompts, here's a brief refresher: 

Microsoft has an unfortunately pushy history when it comes to Bing. Pop-ups to switch to Microsoft's proprietary search engine previously showed up in 2021 after a Windows 10 update, a year ago with a BGAUpsell.exe prompt, and in March of this year with an annoying Chrome notification. And that's only a few examples over the past couple of years.

bgaupsell bing prompt

(Image credit: @Supreme_Varisfucker on Reddit)

Four months ago, Redditor @Boomayeee on r/Windows 11 said that with every update, they're "prompted to set [Bing] as default search engine," despite clicking 'No' every time. One user (@Chedyus) chimed in: "It happens to me as well after every new version they push."

In another Reddit thread on the Bing pop-up in Google Chrome two months ago, Redditor @b_86 aptly said, "Microsoft, stop using literal malware tactics to position your products and services." 

bing pop up in chrome

(Image credit: @TheDyslexicCow on Reddit)

Will Microsoft actually pull back on intrusive Bing ads?

The quote is tucked away in an interview published on Thursday in The Verge with Tom Warren.

Davuluri, a 23-year Microsoft veteran, tells Warren that the issue of Bing prompts and ads is "front and center" for him and that he wants to "[make] sure we are winning Windows customers through great experiences at the end of the day." 

Davuluri continues, "We want them to enjoy Windows. We want them to want it. So I hear you on it."

bing home page

(Image credit: Future)

Given Microsoft's history with pushing Bing, this may feel to you like one of those I'll-believe-it-when-I-see-it moments. After all, it's not just Bing that Microsoft continues to go on Windows users. 

Last month, Laptop Mag reported on a Windows 11 upgrade pop-up on an incompatible Windows 10 PC, suggesting the user buy a new laptop to get Windows 11.

Then, just last week ago, we wrote about Microsoft's PC Manager flagging non-Bing search engines as an issue that needed fixing.

That said, new leadership can be a pivotal point for companies. With Davuluri at the helm, a pop-up-free experience (or, at the very least, a limited pop-up experience) in all Microsoft products and services could be possible. 

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 152 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
2
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
3
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)
(Blue)
4
Acer 2023 Newest Chromebook...
Amazon
$595
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
6
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Low Stock
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
7
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen...
Walmart
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
8
Asus 13.3 inch Zenbook S 13...
Macy's
View
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
9
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
(512GB)
10
Dell XPS 15 9530 15.6IN...
Monoprice.com
View
Load more deals
Sarah Chaney