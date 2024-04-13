Microsoft is getting pushier about Windows 11 upgrades — it's not a good look

Microsoft is notorious for pushing unwanted (sometimes malware-like) ads on Windows users. Just recently, the company annoyed Chrome users with a suspicious-looking Bing ad. Now it looks like Microsoft is pushing Windows 11 on Windows 10 users via a full-screen ad — even if their PC doesn't meet the hardware requirements to upgrade (via PCWorld).

Reddit user @Woopinah9 shared a screenshot of this full-screen pop-up, and oh boy, the wording in it is something else. Essentially Microsoft acknowledges that the user's PC isn't eligible to upgrade, but prompts them to learn more about "preparing] for the transition to Windows 11."

The only way this user could actually transition to Windows 11 is by purchasing a new computer that meets Microsoft's strict hardware requirements. It feels extremely out-of-touch (but honestly, on brand) for Microsoft to basically suggest buying a new PC just to get Windows 11.

The sentiment is 'Just buy a new laptop already'

Upgrading from Windows 8 to Windows 10 didn't cause nearly as much of an uproar as upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11. There are a few different reasons for this, but one of the biggest is the hardware requirements to upgrade.

If Windows 11 didn't have such strict hardware requirements, this might not be that much of an issue. Sure, people might not like Windows 11 as much as Windows 10, but many people would upgrade if they could just to keep receiving security updates for free.

(Image credit: @Woopinah9 on Reddit)

As it stands, Windows 10 users whose computers don't meet the hardware requirements only have three options: pay a collective $427 for three years of Windows 10 security updates if you're a business user, pay for a new computer with Windows 11, or do nothing and receive no security updates after Window 10's end-of-support date of October 14, 2025.

The irony in this Windows 11 pop-up ad is palpable. Microsoft "thank[s] you for your loyalty as a Windows 10 customer" and says it's "here to support you on your PC journey." But what does support look like when Windows 10 customers can't upgrade their perfectly functional PC that they only bought a few years ago?

This might be the push some Windows 10 users need to invest in one of the best MacBooks as their next laptop. Or, maybe it's time for people to start experimenting with Linux — because honestly, switching to Linux isn't as scary as it may seem.