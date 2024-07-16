In an Amazon Prime Day challenge, Samsung discounts outdoor TV, adds free install and dust cover

I am not sure when the outdoor TV became a fixture in the backyards of American houses — this is to say nothing of the less-fashionable but still beloved garage TV — but one thing is for sure: It feels like they are here to stay.

Sports, movies (Jaws on July 4 is a tradition in my home), or even the finale of The Bachelor might be improved with the aptly named Samsung Terrace, a gleaming, weather-resistant 55" outdoor TV.

55" Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K Outdoor TV $3,499.99 $2,799.99 at Samsung Overview: QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, with three HDMI inputs, 1 USB input, wifi and Bluetooth connectivity, a water protection rating of IP55, voice-activated control, an adaptive picture that adjusts to sunlight, and Quantum HDR 32X that offers accurate color, deep contrast, and improved brightness. Specific to the deal: This deal also includes a free dust cover ($145 value), free delivery, and free installation.

In a special, short-term promotion to rival Amazon Prime Day, Samsung has deeply discounted its line of outdoor TVs — and offered more than a few sweeteners to the deal.

The QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness TV boasts an IP55 water-resistance rating at $700 off at a sale price of $2,799 for the 55" Partial Sun model. That also includes a free installation and dust cover from Samsung.

This deal is urgent, though. It expires at 6 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

We're mostly concerned with laptops at Laptop Mag, so you'll be happy to know that The Terrace outdoor TV includes three HDMI inputs among its specs. This ensures that any laptop can pipe crispy video and audio straight into your outdoor TV.

As you might expect, it also includes Bluetooth headset support and game mode, which enable gaming under the stars. Finally, our Laptop audience may want to know that The Terrace includes a solitary USB port should you need one.

The Terrace comes in Full Sun and Partial Sun models. Partial Sun has an anti-glare screen but the Full Sun model includes an advanced anti-glare screen. Perhaps more importantly, it is designed to handle extreme temperatures.

The Partial Sun model sizes are 55", 65", 75", and 85". The Full Sun model comes in 65", 75", and 85".

An outdoor TV is here to stay, and it's always a welcome addition to any party, ensuring that you'll have no trouble ensuring guests show up to your viewing party. And if someone's hogging the TV inside, rest assured you can enjoy the game or the movie or The Oscars in the great outdoors.

