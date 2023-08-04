Herschel Pop Quiz Laptop Backpack review

The Herschel Pop Quiz Laptop Backpack can fit 16-inch laptops in its velvety laptop sleeve and accommodate plenty of other odds and ends. To top it off, it has a striking design and fits comfortably.

The Herschel Pop Quiz Laptop Backpack is beautifully designed, equipped with simple storage, a laptop sleeve, and comfortably padded shoulder straps that are fantastic for long-term wear. Whether you’re in need of a backpack to cart around supplies and books between classes or something to transport your work laptop and miscellaneous documents to a nearby coffee shop, the Pop Quiz Backpack is the perfect stylish option.

This backpack comes in multiple fun designs to fit any personality, and the striking design elements continue on the inside. You’ll find Herschel’s signature red-and-white striped lining adorning much of the bag’s interior, as well as a fleece-lined sleeve to keep your laptop safe from scratches.

Although there’s only one main compartment in the Pop Quiz Backpack, there’s ample storage for a laptop, two to three textbooks or stacks of files, some snacks, and much more. Plus, there are two extra zipper pockets for your smaller essentials. Despite all this high praise for Herschel’s Pop Quiz Backpack, there were a few things that could’ve been better. Let’s dive into the details.

Herschel Pop Quiz Laptop Backpack price and availability

The Herschel Pop Quiz Laptop Backpack has a starting price of $54.97 from Nordstrom for the specific color scheme reviewed here, which is called Paint Pour Black. You can also snag the Paint Pour Black color scheme from Herschel's website directly for $62.99 right now, discounted from $90.

On Herschel’s website, you’ll find five other color schemes to choose from with fun descriptive names. There’s Nature Camo, Forest Camo, Dried Herb, Woodland Camper, Rubber, and Harvest Gold.

No matter which decorative pattern or solid color you choose, each backpack features Herschel’s signature red and white pinstripe liner, a dedicated laptop sleeve in the main compartment, and breathable, padded mesh straps for comfortable commuting.

Herschel Pop Quiz Laptop Backpack design

The Paint Pour Black color scheme on Herschel’s Pop Quiz Backpack is fun and bold, but it’s not too flashy. Most of the backpack is black, with swirls of white and gray marbled throughout the sturdy nylon canvas on the bag’s front, back, shoulder straps, and even the carrying handle.

The fabric feels durable enough to withstand a considerable amount of wear and tear — exactly what I’d look for in a daily-use backpack. Despite its sturdy texture, the canvas doesn’t feel scratchy. For extra support, there’s a slightly reinforced bottom, which will help if you have to cart around a heavy laptop or large textbooks. However, if you tote the bag around by the carrying handle, it feels scratchy and uncomfortable in your hand.

Herschel’s logo square on the bag’s front elevates the bag's look because it appears strongly sewn on and reminds you of the quality brand it comes from. Above the logo, the most visible zipper chain on the backpack’s front is covered by a smooth, waterproof material that makes it look clean and refined.

Opening and closing this zipper (and the bag’s other zippers) doesn’t feel as smooth as I’d like. It’s difficult to open the small zipper pocket in front and the main compartment, and downright impossible at times to open the raised zipper pouch because of the stiff canvas surrounding the zipper chain.

Looking into the backpack’s main compartment reveals the brand’s signature red-and-white striped lining. This vibrant lining could be a neat design element for some, but it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. The laptop sleeve, however, is something everyone is likely to enjoy. When you slide your laptop into the sleeve, it’s protected from scratches on both sides by a black, velvety fleece lining. The sunglasses pocket is also lined with this soft material to prevent scratches.

At about 1.7 pounds when empty, the Pop Quiz Backpack is pretty lightweight. It’s also a relatively small backpack with dimensions of 17.5 x 11.75 x 6 inches. You could easily tuck this backpack under a desk or even under the small storage area for carry-ons on an airplane. Despite its smaller size, there’s plenty of space for all your things inside.

Herschel Pop Quiz Laptop Backpack pockets and organization

Herschel’s Pop Quiz Backpack offers straightforward storage, with only one main zipper compartment to store the majority of your belongings. Though some may not like having only one big compartment, it can be nice if you don’t have a lot of little stuff you need to keep organized (or all your little stuff is stored in separate bags already).

In the main compartment, there’s a padded laptop sleeve to keep your laptop separate, and the rest of the space is open storage. I can easily fit my 14-inch laptop, three thick spiral journals, a pen bag, on-the-go snacks, and a water bottle — and there’s still a little room left on top to bring along a sweater.

On the backpack’s front, there’s a raised zipper pouch with red-and-white striped lining and red mesh inside. In this pouch, you’ll find a red carabiner for your keys and a large slip pocket with extra pockets on top, including a small mesh pocket that can be closed with a zipper, two pockets big enough for a few pens or some mini sticky notes, and six thin pockets for individual pens or pencils. The rest of the area is open for loose storage.

On the raised zipper pouch, there’s an additional pocket equipped with a waterproof-lined zipper. This is a simple open pocket for items you’d need to access frequently and quickly. Heading to the top of the Pop Quiz Backpack, there’s a small zipper pocket with fleece lining for sunglasses or your wallet. Because of where it’s positioned, this is a great anti-theft pocket.

This backpack has no side pockets for water bottles or umbrellas. However, it makes the overall size of the backpack smaller, and even with all my stuff packed inside, there was enough room for a water bottle. If you have a stainless steel water bottle or something else that doesn’t condensate, this would be fine. But you wouldn’t be able to pack a wet umbrella or cold, plastic water bottle inside the bag without fear of getting the rest of your belongings wet.

Herschel Pop Quiz Laptop Backpack adjustability and comfort

Though the shoulder strap fronts are decorative on the Pop Quiz Backpack, the backs are decked out with padded mesh that’s both comfortable and breathable. If you’re wearing the straps on bare skin (e.g., a tank top), the breathability of the mesh outweighs the slight scratchiness you might feel from it. Wearing a jacket or a long-sleeve shirt with the backpack allows you to take advantage of the breathable, padded mesh with no scratchy discomfort.

You can easily adjust the shoulder straps to move the backpack higher or lower on your back. To do so, you simply pull up on the bottom of the strap clips to lower the bag, putting more room between your shoulders and the bottom of the bag. Or, you can pull the bag higher on your back by pulling down on the loose tail of the shoulder strap.

The backpack’s slightly reinforced bottom makes it easier to cart around heavy books or a large laptop. Rather than everything sagging at the bottom of the backpack, it’ll stay supported, leaving you with a much more comfortable experience.

Herschel Pop Quiz Laptop Backpack special features

The most notable features of Herschel’s Pop Quiz Laptop Backpack are in the interior details. The fleece-lined sunglasses pouch and laptop sleeve are thoughtful elements you won’t find in many modern backpacks.

Even the red-and-white striped lining has a story to it. The signature lining made popular by some of Herschel’s earlier bags was inspired by the brand’s two cofounder siblings’ grandfather, who used to wear railroad stripe overalls to his job as a grand elevator operator. His uniform wasn’t red and white; that was the brothers’ modern twist on his uniform. The lining instantly became a crowd favorite among Herschel’s customers, and it can be found in many of the brand’s current bags.

Herschel is also dedicated to creating bags with sustainable materials and becoming an eco-conscious brand. By Fall 2023, the company claims that 91% of Herschel’s styles will be made with EcoSystem recycled materials, including EcoSystem 600D Fabric that uses 100% recycled post-consumer water bottles and EcoSystem Hardshell that consists of 70% recycled material from post-use road barricades.

Bottom line

The Herschel Pop Quiz Laptop Backpack is perfect for anyone who wants to show off their personality through their bag, whether you need it for school, work, or personal use. Herschel makes high-quality, eye-catching designs that make both the exterior and interior fun to look at and show off. This backpack is also a great choice if you’re in need of compact, simple storage.

If you can’t do without side pockets for your umbrella or water bottles, this isn’t the backpack for you. Also, the zippers on the Pop Quiz Backpack aren’t very smooth to open or close, so if you think this clunky sensation would send you reeling, opt for a different bag.