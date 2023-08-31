Epos Impact 1061T ANC wireless headset review

Why you can trust Laptop Mag Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The Epos Impact 1061T ANC is a fantastic over-ear wireless headset for business and home office use. It features very impressive focused voice pickup and active noise canceling for clear, crisp audio during calls and video conferencing. The other feature that stands up is its quick wireless charging via the included stand and excellent battery life.

The styling is clean and perfect for business while also being durable. If you spend much of your day taking calls or video conferencing with clients and business partners, the Epos Impact 1061T with ANC is a great option.

Epos Impact 1061T ANC wireless headset pricing and availability

The lightweight yet durable Epos Impact 1061T wireless headset costs $335.99, and you can purchase it at the Epos site or CDW.

Epos Impact 1061T ANC wireless headset design

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of design, the Epos Impact 1061 is sleek, simple, and functional. I found the headband sliders sturdy, with a smooth, yet firm sliding action that locked nicely into place.

(Image credit: Future)

The articulating boom mic arm works excellently, gliding smoothly into your chosen position, and the one button on it is located at the top of the arm. On the right ear, you’ll find the ANC control button, which allows you to set your level of noise canceling or turn it off.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

On the left earcup, we see the power on and Bluetooth combo slider, a spring-loaded volume slider, a USB Type-C port, and the mic boom arm.

Although it appears to be made entirely of black and dark gray plastics, the Impacts never look or feel cheap, and due to their minimal size, they are a treat to use. Also, left or right doesn’t matter with the Impacts because you can spin the mic boom arm around and use it on either side of your face.

(Image credit: Future)

The Epos Impact 1061T is light, measuring just 7.87 x 6.9 x 2.6 inches and weighing 6.3 ounces.

Epos Impact 1061T ANC wireless headset comfort

Comfort is important during long meetings, especially for an over-ear headset. I found the Impact's ear cups were cushioned and very comfortable. They never pinched, even over long periods, even while wearing my glasses, which can sometimes affect how a headset fits.

(Image credit: Future)

The earcups' incredibly soft, comfy rubber material is delightfully tender as they rest on your ears. The padding on the slider arms is also soft, but with some extra support, it fits well and adds to the overall comfort level.

Epos Impact 1061T ANC wireless headset setup

The Epos Impact 1061T uses Bluetooth 5.3, and I quickly paired it to my iPhone, MacBook, and the OnePlus 11 . It took one smooth click of the power/Bluetooth slider to start connecting to my devices. The option to connect up to three devices at once is fantastic and allows me to take personal and business calls while using apps like Google Meet and Zoom on my MacBook without thought. You can even connect it to your Tablets.

Epos Impact 1061T ANC wireless headset software

The Epos Connect software gives users intimate control over the Impact 1061T’s. Whether you wish to adjust the ANC levels, turn on the audio limiter, choose which media modes you want to use, dynamic or focused, or update the firmware, it can all be adjusted via the Epos Connect very user-friendly software.

(Image credit: Future)

The other significant part of the software is it’s free to download and readily available on Epos website .

(Image credit: Future)

When I first connected the Impact to my MacBook, it alerted me to a firmware update, and within moments after connecting the unit to my computer with the supplied USB-C cable, it was updated. The desktop application is available for macOS and Windows.

Epos Impact 1061T ANC wireless headset controls

I enjoyed the Impact's simple controls. The two sliders and two simple buttons on the unit give excellent feedback. You can use the combo slider left earcup to turn the Impact on or off and initiate the Bluetooth signal to connect to your device of choice. The volume slider is just beneath the combo slider and has smooth action that lets you raise and lower the audio.

(Image credit: Future)

Located on the upper boom arm, we find a button that allows you to answer or hang up on calls. On the right earcup, we see the ANC button, enabling you to control your level of active noise canceling.

Epos Impact 1061T ANC wireless headset noise canceling

The ANC is probably the Impact 1061’s best feature as it does a fantastic job picking up your voice in normal conditions and crowded spaces like a busy office or coffee shop. I went to my local Starbucks and tested this theory out, and during my Google Meet, my voice's clarity was a discussion topic. The ANC is fine-tuned and never aggressive, which you can sometimes experience with other headsets.

The Epos Impacts 1061T’s ANC is powered by Epos AI machine learning tech that scans your environments 32,000 times a second to suppress background noise better and enhance your vocals' quality. During my time with the headset, coffee shops and even a busy outdoor subway station were no match for its ANC. However, I did look like an aggressive stockbroker with them on in public and should have just been shouting, "Sell, sell, sell Mortimer!" into the microphone.

As mentioned, you can use the ANC button on the earcup to select your preferred level of active noise canceling or use the desktop app for finer control.

Epos Impact 1061T ANC wireless headset audio quality

First and foremost, this is a business headset meant to provide excellent voice reproduction during video meetings and phone calls. Overall, the sound quality is a solid A minus, as the unit has excellent audio clarity that is clean enough to satisfy an audiophile. This pure audio experience means that although high, mid, and low tones are good quality and crisp, these are not thumpy bass shakers. Each audio experience is well-defined; regardless of how loud you turn them up, you will never experience any distortion.

I listened to some classic house music from Hardrive. The bass level was solid as the song "Deep Inside" played, with every note entirely reproduced. It's a spotless audio experience that allows you to pick out individual instruments. Heck, they used a Roland 808 drum machine on this track.

While Watching the first episode of "Ahsoka" on Disney Plus, every character's vocals and the special effects audio were super clear. The laser blasts were everything they should be, as were the effects during lightsaber clashes.

During calls, the audio experience was just as clean and clear as discussed above, with every meeting and phone call having that excellent sharp, precise quality, which is what you want from a headset meant for conducting business. Nobody likes garbled vocals when trying to seal a deal.

Although there is some audio leakage while using ANC, it is very minimal, and let's be honest, you will experience some audio leaking with just about any active noise-canceling system. Also, you can adjust the settings within the 1061T’s via the volume rocker to minimize this even more.

As I expressed earlier, these are for business professionals, and in that vain, they function beautifully. They are not a pair of booming, Bose over-ear headphones. It’s a headset for work, not a portable rave.

Epos Impact 1061T ANC wireless headset battery and Bluetooth

You will get all-day battery life from the Epos Impact 1061T’s. I averaged 9 to 10 hours during my time with the Impact, and I used them on and off all day, as they never left my head. I forgot to charge them on the stylish and handy wireless charging stand, and I still got an additional 5-plus hours. I used them for several video meetings and phone calls and watched many videos, and they just kept going.

(Image credit: Future)

I appreciate the included headset stand featuring a wireless dock, which allows you to charge your headset by placing it on the port when you’re not using the Impacts. This feature eliminated having to deal with having cables lying around my workspace and kept them at the ready, fully charged. You also have the option to charge them via the USB-C port on the earcup, making them easy to transport.

I love Triple Bluetooth connectivity. It allows for seamless connection with up to three different devices simultaneously and makes switching between devices quick and painless. I love a no-hassle product that does what it’s supposed to.

Epos Impact 1061T ANC wireless headset call quality

Call quality throughout my time with the 1061’s was excellent, as the mic on the unit does a great job isolating my vocals while using AI and ANC to keep a great deal of the surrounding noise out.

(Image credit: Future)

I checked in with my toughest judge, who constantly complains about poor audio quality when I am testing out a headset my 13-year-old daughter. To her delight, the audio quality of our call was terrific. Her one complaint was me shutting down her insistence that she deserved a raise in allowance. Girl, Bye!

The ANC performance is terrific, and although you will occasionally experience some audio leakage, it's not something I experienced often. And it didn’t effect the quality of my vocals.

Bottom line

The Epos Impact 1061T’s are everything you need and more in a wireless business headset. Clean, crisp audio quality is combined with terrific ANC and comfortable all-day wear design, making them an excellent option for business professionals needing a high-quality headset. Adding in all day plus battery life and a fantastic charging dock/ slash stand is a win for Epos, although some may balk at it costing over $300. Remember, it's a business investment and tax deductible.