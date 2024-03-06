Update now! iOS 17.4 fixes critical iPhone security flaws

Attention iPhone users! Apple's latest update, iOS 17.4, is a critical one, fixing at least four security vulnerabilities, two of which are already being actively exploited by attackers.

As reported by Forbes, Apple is keeping the specifics under wraps to prevent further misuse, but we do know the first exploited flaw resides in the iPhone's core (the Kernel) and could grant attackers complete control over your device. This type of breach is serious so it is in your best interest to update immediately.

Why you should be worried

Another critical vulnerability, this time in RTKit (used in AirPods, Siri Remote, and other accessories), also carries the potential for complete device compromise. While complex to pull off, attackers could potentially exploit these flaws through a malicious app or an unpatched vulnerability.

Beyond the critical fixes, iOS 17.4 also addresses

An accessibility issue that could leak sensitive location data.

A bug in Safari Private Browsing that briefly exposes locked tabs.

Additional security enhancements (details coming soon from Apple).

Why updating to iOS 17.4 is a no-brainer

Patch critical vulnerabilities: Don't become a target. Update now to shield yourself from ongoing attacks.

Enhanced security: Benefit from additional security improvements and bug fixes.

New features: Enjoy the latest features, including updates to Stolen Device Protection.

Head to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone and download iOS 17.4 immediately. Your device's security is paramount, so don't delay!

Gratefully, Apple is very quick to not only catch these security flaws but also update with expediency. As Apple states on its support page, an attacker could use this vulnerability to bypass kernel memory protections, thus exposing your device to the harmful whims of a criminal.



Stay vigilant my friends and update today!