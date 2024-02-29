Genshin Impact-infused OnePlus 12R adds collectible flare 2024's best budget phone

OnePlus and Hoyoverse have partnered once again for a new Genshin Impact phone. And the OG Electro best girl Keqing is getting the spotlight on the newly launched OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition.

This revamped version of the OnePlus 12R comes in a new Electro Violet colorway with a violet back panel based on Keqing's appearance and abilities in the game. The matte glass cover has silver feather motifs, a version of Kequing's signature lightning stiletto design, and the text "KEQING" engraved on the base of the back cover.

This is far from the first time Hoyoverse and OnePlus have worked together on a special edition phone. Previous crossover phones have included the Hu Tao-themed OnePlus Ace Pro, Xiangling-centric OnePlus Ace 2, and the OnePlus 9RT which was designed after Sucrose.

Part gaming phone, part collectible

(Image credit: OnePlus)

When it comes to the OnePlus 12R's gaming performance, I can accurately say it did a pretty decent job running "Genshin Impact". It wasn't the smoothest mobile gaming experience I've had with the game, but there was little to truly complain about. As I mentioned in my OnePlus 12R review, "While the 12R managed to keep a solid 30FPS on “Genshin Impact,” it did struggle a bit, and never really seemed to get much better. Not the best, but solid quality for a budget phone."

And with a $499 starting price that can be knocked down to $399 with an applicable trade-in, its a pretty solid deal.

Outside of the updated design, the 12R Genshin Impact Edition comes with a customized version of OxygenOS 14 that features customized system app icons, an Electro Element charging animation, an exclusive Keqing visual, exclusive live wallpaper, and an exclusive Always-On Display.



In addition to the 4.5-star 12R in a new Electro Violet colorway, the Genshin Impact Edition box set also comes with a Lightning Stiletto-shaped SIM tray ejector, a violet charging adapter, a violet USB Type-C charging cable with a violet LED light, exclusive Keqing art, a vinyl character stand, a custom phone case, Kequing stickers and pins.

But who is it for?

(Image credit: OnePlus)

As someone who has spent more of time and money on "Genshin Impact" than I admit even under oath, I can almost see the point of these phones. Keqing is a character from "Genshin's" fictionalized version of China, Liyue, it makes sense to use her as something of a mascot. The same can be said for Hu Tao and Xiangling, of course. Because the box set for the special edition includes a themed case, themed charger, and some other themed goodies it makes sense from a collectible point of view.

The OnePlus 12R is also a pretty solid phone for gaming, without being a dedicated Gaming Phone with a premium price tag.

While the new Electro Violet colorway is absolutely gorgeous, there are so many details on the exterior of the phone that make it difficult to pass off as anything but a "Genshin Impact" phone. The customized version of Oxygen OS 14 will also make it a tricky sell for someone who hasn't made "Genshin Impact" a cornerstone of their identity.

But if you're a fan of "Genshin Impact" and also fond of Keqing, you could do worse as far as phones go.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will be available for purchase on March 21, 9AM ET while pre-orders are available now. The Genshin Impact Edition will start at $649.99, though it is still eligible for OnePlus's $100 turn-in rebate.