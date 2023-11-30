OnePlus 12's crazy 4,500 nit display outshines iPhone 15 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra

Yesterday, OnePlus confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 12's display breaks 18 display records. The consumer-friendly flagship device maker is building excitement for its upcoming device by dropping bits of info to whet the pallets of fans and those they seek to convert.

According to OnePlus, the 12's panel features a "medical-grade all-round eye protection solution" thanks to its sister brand Oppo's P1 display chip. It doesn't end there. According to them, the 12's display will reach a ridiculous 4,500 nits of brightness, placing it alone at the top in this category.

I know our lab team can't wait to get a hold of the OnePlus 12 and see if this nit, humble brag is real or just hype.

OnePlus 12 camera

The other information confirmed today is that the OP 12 will feature the same fantastic camera setup as the OnePlus Open. The OnePlus 12 will use the same 50 MP 1/1.43-inch optical format and 1.12 µm wide pixels Sony LYT-T808 as its primary sensor. It will also feature the 64 MP telephoto (Omnivision OV64B) and 48 MP ultra-wide-angle (Sony IMX581) cameras that shoot natively at 70 mm (3x telephoto) and 14 mm equivalent focal lengths.

(Image credit: Future)

OnePlus shared some photos taken with the upcoming OP 12, which look fantastic. From personal experience, shooting with the same cameras on the OnePlus Open, I have been impressed with how crisp and vivid the photos and videos have been. Also, with every update, the camera nodules' performance has improved, making it the best phone shooter I have used this past year.

Outlook

Here is the exciting news: It has been confirmed that on December 5th, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 12 in China, with a late January launch date for the US and Canada.

I love launches, and the rumor is that OnePlus has something special up its sleeve this time that will excite consumers. Having reviewed several OnePlus devices in the past years, I love the combination of flagship-level specs at more reasonable prices than we see from Samsung or Apple.

It will be a great holiday season, thanks partly to OnePlus.