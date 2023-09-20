How to edit Memoji on iPhone or iPad Pro

It's no surprise that the world is about to gain a number of new iPhone users, considering the iPhone 15 and its siblings will start shipping later this week, so you might be wondering how to do things like edit your Memoji.

There's plenty to browse, but for now, lets show you how to edit Memoji.

How to edit Memoji

Step 1. To create a Memoji, simply go to Messages > Compose button > Memoji > New Memoji. There you can edit a new Memoji, but if you want to edit an existing one, continue to Step 2.

(Image credit: Apple)

Step 2. Similar to the previous step, head to Messages and tap the Compose button.

Step 3. Navigate over to the Memoji section and select the Memoji you want.

(Image credit: Apple)

Step 4. While your Memoji is selected, tap the More button [...], which will provide the options for Edit, Duplicate, or Delete.

It's as simple as that. If you haven't purchased an iPhone 15 just yet, we recommend waiting for our upcoming reviews and benchmarks before you do so.

