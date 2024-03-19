Apple may sidestep ChatGPT to work with OpenAI rival Google Gemini

Apple has considerable ground to make up on when it comes to implementing AI into its ecosystem. However, that could be ramping up to change, with the company currently in "active negotiations" with Google to license its AI models to bring its AI features into fruition.

While Microsoft has Copilot and the backing of the powerful OpenAI models that come with it, Samsung leans on Google to power much of its Galaxy AI catalog, and Google itself is stepping up its AI game with its latest Gemini multimodal AI, Apple is left with very little to show for its efforts.

While Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, has promised that an AI announcement is on the way and ready to "break new ground," it would seem that the company is torn between who to turn to when it comes to powering its artificial intelligence ambitions.

Apple AI at a crossroads

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple are currently in talks with Google to bring its Gemini AI model to iPhone, having recently met with ChatGPT makers OpenAI to discuss the same potential deal.

While Tim Cook has previously confessed to being a ChatGPT user himself, it would seem the Cupertino company is weighing all options ahead of making its promised AI announcement later this year.

Personal preferences aside, Apple's eventual decision on which direction it takes when choosing its AI models might come down to strengthening its relationship with Google after recently enforced EU regulations have forced Apple's hand into making it easier for users to switch from the default browser and default search engine — the latter of which Google currently pay billions to Apple per year to secure.

While ChatGPT and OpenAI's other models are far more popular than Google Gemini at present, a deal with Apple could considerably raise the profile of Google's model and ensure that the Search Engine giants retain the traffic acquisition of iPhone users. A switch to OpenAI's models would undoubtedly see Microsoft's Bing search engine reap the rewards if Apple chose otherwise.

Outlook

Apple's decision on which model to go with could greatly impact its AI goals in the short term. However, its long-term goals are more self-sufficient.

The company is currently working on its own AI model, code named Ajax and internally dubbed Apple GPT, but having been caught off guard by the sudden AI boom, it's believed that Ajax simply isn't up to par with the competition yet.

Apple will likely make use of either Google or OpenAI's models in the meantime to secure a footing in the current AI race while developing Ajax in the background.