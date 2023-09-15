iPhone 15 Pro A17 Pro Geekbench leak shows off HUGE performance gains (report)
Spoiler alert: it is the fastest phone on the planet
The iPhone 15 Pro is the world’s first phone to adopt a 3 nanometer chipset — named A17 Pro. Apple has claimed its the fastest smartphone chip on the planet, but can that claim be believed?
Well, as this leaked Geekbench result states clearly, the answer is a resounding “yes,” as the results are far and above anything we’ve ever seen in a smartphone CPU benchmark.
Off the (geek)bench
The A17 Pro packs a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU and a 14-core Neural Engine, and a leaked pair of Geekbench results give us a good indication of how much more powerful this 3 nanometer chipset is.
|Phone
|Geekbench Single-core
|Geekbench Multicore
|iPhone 15 Pro
|2,908
|7,238
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|2,846
|7,024
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|2,517
|6,355
On top of this, the benchmark pages also revealed a 3.78 GHz base frequency — seemingly faster than the purported speed of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. We’re seeing a 16% single-core score improvement over the A16 Bionic, and a 13% increase in multi-core speed.
There are no graphical test results yet to test the hardware-accelerated ray tracing claims made by Apple, but we’ll find these out soon enough!
Outlook
Apple talked a big game about the A17 Pro, and the numbers seemingly back it up here. On top of that, the Geekbench listings seemingly confirm the amount of RAM on board will be upped from 6GB to 8GB, which will be great for multitasking.
We now just have to wait for the power efficiency credentials of this chip, which we’re hoping will deliver a better battery life than what we saw in the iPhone 14 Pro.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.