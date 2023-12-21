Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra specs leak is good news all around

Samsung will officially reveal the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra in January. However, one reputable leaker has delivered an early Christmas present to many by leaking the entire lineup's official specifications in advance.

Paired with the recent leak of the Galaxy S24's colorways, all we seemingly have left to know about is the extent of the software improvements bundled with Galaxy One UI 6.1 – expected to launch alongside Samsung's new smartphones. However, reports have indicated that there'll be a big push towards both generative AI and computational photography, similar to what Google has offered with the Pixel 8 Pro.

Let's dive in to what can we expect from Samsung's latest phones in terms of specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra specifications

Official specifications for the entire S24 lineup were unofficially unveiled on Threads by one of the tech world's most prolific leakers Evan Blass. Blass has a long history of supplying highly accurate pre-release information on a number of devices, and this time around he was able to share, as of yet, unreleased materials with accurate information about the display, cameras, storage, and battery life of each phone.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24 Plus Galaxy S24 Ultra Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 8GB 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB Display 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (FHD+) 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (QHD+) 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (QHD+) Brightness 2,600 nits 2,600 nits 2,600 nits Main camera 50MP (Up to 8K video) 50MP (Up to 8K video) 200MP (Up to 8K video) Zoom (Space / Telephoto) 30x / 2x, 3x 30x / 2x, 3x 100x / 2x, 3x, 5x, 10x Battery capacity 4,000 mAh 4,900 mAh 5,000 mAh Battery charging 25W Fast Charging, 0-50% in 30 minutes 45W Fast Charging, 0-65% in 30 minutes 45W Fast Charging, 0-65% in 30 minutes Material Armor Aluminum 2.0 Armor Aluminum 2.0 Titanium

The leaked specifications will allow Galaxy fans to breathe a sigh of relief on many fronts. Rumors had previously surfaced that Samsung was planning to split this year's lineup between two processors, with the standard and Plus models receiving a lesser Exynos 2400 CPU. However, as you can see in the table above, each phone in the S24 lineup will feature Qualcomm's impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset – delivering substantial performance across the board.

Another long held rumor was that the S24 Ultra would drop its 10x optical zoom magnification. However, the unreleased official spec-sheet would appear to say otherwise – showcasing a x2, x3, x5, and x10 optical zoom for its upgraded 50MP telephoto lens.

Outlook

It genuinely appears to be good news all around with the S24 lineup, with no major sacrifices being made to make room for new additions. However, it is a shame that these new additions don't include the rumored 16GB of RAM or 1TB of storage options previously surfacing online for the S24 Ultra.

That being said, it's very hard to complain about a phone that offers so much. Especially, when we have plenty left to hear about when it comes to software improvements. For now, let's just hope that Samsung retain the same price structure for these devices when they have their official unveiling at the Galaxy Unpacked even of January 2024.