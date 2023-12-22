Nothing Phone 2a leak showcases big design change

The Nothing Phone 2a is shaping up to be something with its ~$400 price tag and dual 50MP camera array. The Nothing brand's latest smartphone is also set to receive a completely new design with its centered rear cameras and an all new glyph design that just leaked online thanks to app developer Dylan Roussel (@evowizz).

Meet the Nothing Phone (2a)!Model: A142.Codenames: Pacman / Aero(dactyl?).Nothing's next phone comes with a Mediatek SoC for the first time. The Mediatek Dimensity 7200. It has 3 Glyph parts, and a brand new design.Launch event at MWC? pic.twitter.com/UTwk2bUjjADecember 15, 2023 See more

The Nothing phone 2a's toned down approach to its glyphs may be bad news for some, as its deign was certainly one of the more eyecatching elements of the device. However, the glyphs do remain. Though, as the video shared by Roussel shows, this is a far more conservative design than the Nothing Phone (2)'s pocket disco.

We recently scored a glimpse of the Nothing Phone 2a's PVT unity (a pre-production hardware model used for testing), and it lines up pretty well with the additional look we see here.

The new Nothing Phone 2a layout will feature three primary glyphs that orbit the new central camera array with more of the brand's Teenage Engineering-familiar aesthetic to cover the rest of the body.

Outlook

Has the Nothing brand compromised too heavily on design and performance to secure its budget-friendly price tag with the Nothing Phone 2a? It would be fair to see why that thought exists, especially having ditched the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset of the Phone (2) in favor of a much more midrange MediaTek Dimensity 7200 option.

However, we can't truly say for sure until we see the final product. Although, as a brand quickly becoming synonymous with quality modern product design and competitive price-friendly performance, Nothing haven't given us much of a reason to doubt their upcoming product yet. And given the general look and presentation of the Nothing phone lineup so far, flashy lights are a small part of what makes these phones such lookers.