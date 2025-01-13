Leaks show Samsung's Galaxy S25 series in full ahead of launch

Samsung is set to launch its annual Unpacked event on January 22, and, as usual, the leaks are pouring in.

There's a lot potentially on the agenda, including a second-gen Galaxy Ring, Galaxy AI improvements, smart glasses or an XR headset, and the next installment in Samsung's popular Galaxy S25 phone series.

While we'll have to wait to see Samsung's hypothetical smart glasses and second-gen smart ring, we don't have to wait to glimpse the Galaxy S25 series. Thanks to leaker Evan Blass, who shared last week renders of all three Galaxy S25 phones.

A first look at Samsung's Galaxy S25 series models

The renders shared by Blass closely resemble what we've been seeing in the biggest Galaxy S25 rumors over the past few months.

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus look similar, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra ditches its predecessor's sharp corners for a softer, more rounded design.

A thick black ring surrounds each lens of the Galaxy S25 series camera arrays, giving protection (whether you opt for a case or not) as weland helpinghone stand out design-wise among the competition.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

All the phones look pretty slim and, more importantly, feature even smaller bezels than the Galaxy S24 series.

Blass' renders also give us a first look at some of the colorways Samsung may opt for this time. In the photos, the Galaxy S25 is in the Ice Blue colorway, the Galaxy S25 Plus is in the color Navy, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is sporting the Titanium Silver Blue shade.

If you want to see even more of the colorways available for Samsung's Galaxy S25 series, Android Headlines shared "75 official images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series." Design-wise, they all match up with Blass' leaked renders in multiple color options.

Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer to get this information directly from Samsung. If you already know you want to upgrade to a Galaxy S25 series phone, you can reserve a spot to pre-order one and earn a $50 Samsung credit toward a new device, up to $1,250 in additional savings, and a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung credit.