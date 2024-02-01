Google Quick Share is here! This is what you can do with Android's answer to AirDrop

AirDrop has always been an enviable iPhone feature for Android users because it's such a quick and easy way to share files. Sure, Google users have had Nearby Share and Samsung users have had Quick Share, but these features only work when both devices use the same sharing system. In short, Samsung phones couldn't share files with Google phones, and vice versa—until now.

At CES 2024, Google and Samsung announced that Google's Nearby Share feature will be renamed Quick Share (via TechRadar), and Samsung's existing Quick Share feature will be updated to allow Samsung and Google devices to finally share with one another. With the feature also coming to other Android phones, the new Quick Share is finally a true competitor for Apple's AirDrop.

What to expect with Android Quick Share

If your phone has updated recently, you might already have the new Quick Share feature. From Mishaal Rahman on X, "Google may have started rolling out Quick Share to some Android users." While most of the comments in the thread are from Pixel users, there are a few Samsung and OnePlus users who already have the new feature.

In another tweet, Rahman writes that "Samsung says their rollout of the latest version of Quick Share to Galaxy devices will be completed by tomorrow." And if you don't have a Galaxy device, you won't have wait much longer to receive the update. Rahman goes on to say that Google's rollout of the Quick Share update for other Android devices will happen between Feb. 2 and Feb. 16.

Since many people are already reporting seeing Quick Share on their devices and it's only Jan. 31, many Android users will probably see the updated feature closer to Feb. 2 than Feb. 16.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @MishaalRahman on X) (Image credit: @MishaalRahman on X)

Once you have the new Quick Share feature on your Android phone, you can quickly and easily share photos, videos, and other files with nearby Android users. Similar to AirDrop, there will likely be privacy options in place so you don't have to worry about random people sending you files you don't want to accept.

This Quick Share feature won't just be for Android phones either. You'll be able to share with nearby Chromebooks, and eventually to Windows PCs as well. In Rahman's tweet, he says that the new PC apps "are reportedly going to be 'integrated' by Q3 of 2024, according to a Samsung Quick Share platform manager."

Whether you plan to share files with others or with yourself among your own devices, this universal Android Quick Share feature will make the process much faster and easier.