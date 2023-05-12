Your iPhone charging port is gross — how to clean it

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

How to clean your iPhone charging port

iPhone lightning port
(Image credit: Future)

"How to clean iPhone charging port" has been blowing up in Google Search lately, which we're pleased to see. It's about time that we talked about tech hygiene. Our smartphone is typically the fulcrum of our day, keeping us updated on work, family, friendships, and more. This means that it gets touched — a lot. And it accumulates a lot of bacteria along the way.

While many people often clean their displays (using some rubbing alcohol and a microfiber towel does the trick), they often neglect the ports and other holes. As such, we'll give you a quick rundown of how to clean your iPhone charging port.

How to clean iPhone charging port

Your iPhone charging port collects a ton of nasty debris, including dust, dirt, hair, lint, food particles, skin cells, sweat, bacteria, and even fungus. Over time, this grime can accumulate in the port, causing trouble with charging, data transfers, and more.

iPhone charging port

iPhone charging port (Image credit: Future)

Check out three ways to clean your iPhone charging port:

1. Use a toothpick or a SIM card eject pin. Gently and carefully remove any gunk that is living in your iPhone charging port rent free. Refrain from using any sharp objects like needles or safety pins; you don't want to damage the port.

2. Get compressed air to do your dirty work. For stubborn dust that somehow seem to dodge your poking and prodding, try compressed air (you can get 'em off Amazon (opens in new tab)). It's excellent at removing contaminants in difficult-to-reach areas.

3. Give your port a final wipe with a microfiber cloth. Microfiber (opens in new tab) is an excellent cleaning tool to have for your smartphone displays, but it's also great at giving your iPhone charging port a final polish.

And while you're at it, be sure to check out the best way to power up your iPhone. Like many users, you're likely charging it wrong.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!