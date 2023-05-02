You may be charging your iPhone wrong! Apple warns against this battery-killing habit

By Momo Tabari
published

Don't destroy your iPhone — Stop doing this ASAP!

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
(Image credit: Future)

There's a method of iPhone charging (and probably most phones) that is potentially detrimental to its battery lifespan, and it's something that most people do without a second thought. Stop charging your iPhone with its case on. While some cases may not make a difference, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Apple explicitly warns against this practice on the Maximizing Performance section of its website (opens in new tab). Scroll down far enough and it says pretty clearly (in big bold text) to "remove certain cases during charging." It doesn't specify what types of cases might be responsible for this issue, but it does note that if your phone gets noticeably hot when charging, you should take it out of that case.

Stop charging your iPhone with its case on

TikToker David Eluemunoh went viral sharing this fact, citing Apple's recommendation. He claims this is why your phone stops charging at 80%, which is something that has happened to me several times before when I wake up in the morning and am surprised to see my phone isn't at full charge.

@david_eluemunoh (opens in new tab)

♬ original sound - David Eluemunoh (opens in new tab)

Apple's website has plenty of other battery saving recommendations that should be kept in mind. If you're planning to store the device long term, it is recommended to not fully charge or completely deplete the charge on the phone. If it is fully charged, it will actually lose capacity over time and shrink the batter life. If the phone is not charged at all, it could go into a "discharge state" and become "incapable of holding a charge" again.

The other bits of advice to protect your phone's battery are a little more obvious, like "avoiding extreme ambient temperatures" (which Apple cites as anywhere below 32 degrees Fahrenheit or above 95 degrees Fahrenheit as being the limits). The other tips are even simpler, like using Low Power Mode or optimizing brightness settings.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 287 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
 (opens in new tab)
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$1,199
 (opens in new tab)
$1,049.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5... (opens in new tab)
Best Buy (opens in new tab)
$499
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
3
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel... (opens in new tab)
Lenovo USA (opens in new tab)
$2,649
 (opens in new tab)
$1,589.40
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Recommended Retail...
HP Spectre X360 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch Intel Core i5)
Our Review
4
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop... (opens in new tab)
HP (US) (opens in new tab)
$1,249.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
 (opens in new tab)
(Blue)
Our Review
5
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3,... (opens in new tab)
Walmart (opens in new tab)
$1,299.99
 (opens in new tab)
$619
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)... (opens in new tab)
Acer (opens in new tab)
$1,549.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
7
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space... (opens in new tab)
Apple (opens in new tab)
$1,999
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
8
HP 16" ENVY 16-h0010nr... (opens in new tab)
BHPhoto (opens in new tab)
$1,299
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
9
HP Inc. ENVY Laptop Computer... (opens in new tab)
Target (opens in new tab)
$1,749.99
 (opens in new tab)
$1,349.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
 (opens in new tab)
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
Surface Laptop Studio - Intel... (opens in new tab)
Microsoft US (opens in new tab)
$1,399.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Load more deals
Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.