Xbox Series S drops to its lowest price in big Cyber Monday deal — grab it before the price (maybe) increases

Thanks to Cyber Monday 2022, you can pick up the Xbox Series S (opens in new tab) for its lowest-ever price in, arguably, the best Cyber Monday gaming deal we’ve seen in a long time. Not just because of the price, but because of how many amazing games you’re going to be getting over the next few years.

In fact, seeing a current-gen console this cheap gave me flashbacks of the Nintendo Wii, in terms of it being a cheap system with tons of potential. And given rumors that the price may be going up in the new year , now is the perfect time to buy!

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: $299 $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Pick up the console and a controller for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: £249 £189 @ Currys (opens in new tab)

Here’s something you won’t hear so much during this Black Friday — the U.K. deal is actually a little bit better than the US one. With £60 off, you can now get into current-gen gaming for under £200.

Why you should buy the Xbox Series S

I’ve written loads about the Series S, from my one-year review (and yes, at two years, it’s still fantastic), and how you can transform it into a great emulation machine . But I can boil down this question to two reasons: value for money and games.

Sure, it’s not as powerful when compared to the Xbox Series X , or the PS5 . But with a similar architecture to its bigger brother — a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units, and 512GB of storage — it’s more than capable of playing, all the same, latest and greatest games.

And looking at what’s on the horizon for Xbox Game Pass, you’re going to be feasting hard throughout 2023 with the likes of Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Redfall and so much more. At the precipice of Xbox Game Studios bringing the heat, this is the perfect time to buy.

Whether you’re looking for the ultimate gaming gift, treating yourself to a new console, or you’ve always played Playstation (like me) and you want to dip your toes into Xbox Game Pass, this is the saving you’ve been waiting for.



