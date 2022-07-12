Wow! Jabra Elite 4 Active noise-cancelling earbuds are just $89 for Prime Day

Affordable, great-quality sports earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) are a rare find, but Prime Day has made one of the market’s top offerings, the Jabra Elite 4 Active, more attainable. Jabra’s mid-range earbuds are on sale for their lowest price yet.

Amazon has the Jabra Elite Active 4 for just $89 (opens in new tab). This is a 25% discount off the original MSRP and one of the best Prime Day headphone deals around. Competitive retailers like Best Buy and Walmart aren’t selling it this cheap.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 4 Active: was $119 now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A $30 markdown brings the Jabra Elite 4 down to $89 – an unbeatable deal for those in search of elite sports buds. It features a comfortable and secure fit, customizable sound, IP57 water/sweat resistance, and ANC. Battery life is rated up to 7 hours (per charge) and the charging case holds up to 28 hours.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active wireless earbuds are designed for fitness buffs that want something sturdy and warm sounding to liven up their workouts. They come with several smart features, up to 7 hours of battery life (per charge), and a traditional in-ear design with proprietary EarGels that form a tight seal.

Our Jabra Elite 4 Active review lauded the product for its audio performance. Jabra’s powerful sound stage can be customized in the Jabra Sound+ app via built-in EQ and presets. Furthermore, the buds provide quality ANC to block out the world around you and have a reliable HearThrough mode that makes ambient noises more transparent during runs.

Other notables include Alexa integration, Bluetooth 5.2, IP57 waterproof protection, and one-touch Spotify Tap for instant access to the music streaming service.

Prime Day 2022 is in full swing and we're tracking the best deals at Amazon and other retailers. Check out our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best discounts on today's must-have tech.