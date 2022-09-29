WoW Dragonflight release date announced: It's sooner than you think

WoW Dragonflight is launching on November 28, 2022. This is a lot sooner than some of us expected, with many theorizing that the game would be pushed to 2023. If Blizzard truly does stick to this launch date (the previous expansion, Shadowlands, suffered delays), we'll be jumping into Dragonflight in as soon as two months

We received a date announcement trailer earlier today that didn't show off anything too surprising, but it begins and ends with the date. If you want some in-depth information about the expansion, Laptop Mag interviewed WoW Game Director Ion Hazzikostas and discussed time-gated questlines, the changes coming to transmogrification, and how old raids (particularly BfA) will be impacted by the player’s massive increase in power.

Dragonflight is introducing plenty of fresh systems to the game, including a customizable UI, a new profession progression system, the Dracthyr Evoker race/class hybrid and far more. Something that greatly excites me is the return of in-depth talent trees, which will allow players to revisit the glory days of WoW.

Players will get the chance to visit the Dragon Isles and experience this gorgeous land through Dragon Riding, a new flight system that allows players to ride gigantic drakes with proper physics attached to them. Yes, you read that correctly, these mounts won't just move at a static speed like the others do.

I'm personally very excited to jump into Dragonflight this November, although I wish Blizzard picked a date that was less packed with other games to play.