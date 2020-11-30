Wow! Dell XPS 15 with 4K OLED now just $1,249 ($400 off) in unbeatable Cyber Monday deal

We're seeing some incredible Cyber Monday laptop deals on some of our favorite notebooks, but few of them are as compelling as this sale on the Dell XPS 15.

The Dell XPS 15 is now just $1,249 at Dell.com after getting a $400 price drop. This model has a 15.6-inch, 4K OLED display along with a Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

I can't remember seeing a laptop with an OLED display at such a low price, no less the best 15-inch laptop on the market. I had to do a double-take to make sure I was reading the specs correctly. Sure enough, you get an OLED panel for $1,249. Wow!

If you don't need a 4K OLED panel, Dell has a few other options that are steeply discounted. For $1,449 ($400 off), you get an XPS 15 with a 15.6-inch, 1080p display with a Core i7-9750H CPU, 32GB of RAM (!), a 1TB SSD and a GTX 1650 GPU. This is a better option for those who prioritize performance over display quality (although the 1080p panel is great in its own right).

Want both performance and a beautiful display? Right now, the new XPS 15 is $1,799 with a 15.6-inch, 4K display and a Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU.

Dell XPS 15 Cyber Monday deals

If you're looking for a MacBook alternative, the Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops to get. It is easily the best 15-inch laptop on the market right now.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we loved its slim, attractive design and stunning display. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating for its great overall and graphics performance.

At a weight of 4.5 pounds, the 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inch XPS 15 is on par with the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches), which is slightly bigger.

If you need a laptop to keep up with work or school tasks and everything in between, the XPS 15 is a smart choice.

Cyber Monday is just about here and we are already seeing plenty of stellar sales, so be sure to bookmark our best Cyber Monday deals hub to stay updated on the best deals this season.