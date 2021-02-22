Windows 10 update improves copy-and-paste in a big way

Windows 10 is about to make one of the best keyboard shortcuts easier to use. Most folks are familiar with Ctrl + C for copy and Ctrl + V for paste but using these basic commands can lead to formatting issues.

With a new "paste as plain text" option, you'll be able to copy text from one source and have it paste to your second source in the correct format — no extra spaces, varying font sizes or misaligned colors.

Best laptops in 2021

Best college laptops for students

For those who don't know, the "paste as plain text" option removes formatting from any copied text before pasting it. So, for example, if you copied a hyperlink with size 40 font, then pasted as plain text into a document with size 8 font, the hyperlink would disappear and the text would shrink to match those around it.

In Windows 10, you can right-click and choose "Paste as plain text" to use the feature, but a better option, the one I've been using for years, is to press "Ctrl + Shift + V." But now Microsoft is making it easier by adding "Paste as plain text" to the Cloud Clipboard, which is activated using "Win + V." (Win, by the way, is the Windows key found between the Fn and Alt keys on most keyboards.)

This clipboard menu, by the way, keeps a log of your latest copied material instead of only logging the last thing you copied. You can pin items to the clipboard to make them easier to access and delete when they're no longer needed. Along with the new paste option, Microsoft will add emojis, GIFs and more, making it easier for you to insert content into chats, documents or emails.

This might seem like a minor change at first glance, but if your work relies heavily on copying and pasting text or numbers, it could save you a lot of extra work.

H/T Windows Latest