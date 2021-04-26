Windows 10 update fixes major PC gaming bug — how to install it

After a recent Windows 10 update, PC gamers have been reporting several problems that caused unstable frame rates, consistent stuttering, and VSync issues. Fortunately, Microsoft has now rolled out a fix.



The tech corporation acknowledged the issue gamers had been experiencing with preview build KB5000842, KB5001330 and KB5001337, stating that a majority of users had problems when playing games in fullscreen or borderless windowed modes and using two or more monitors.

According to the update, Microsoft is using Known Issue Rollback (KIR), which can return part of impacted devices back to their original, working state before an update. Microsoft has now rolled out a server-side update.



The good news is that gamers seem to already be seeing improvements, with one Reddit user stating they tested it on Dark Souls 3 and didn't suffer any stuttering issues.

While the update will happen automatically for all users, Microsoft says it could take up to 24 hours for the fix to happen. If you're still struggling with the issue, Microsoft suggests restarting your PC to help the update apply sooner.



If you're looking to install the latest update, which is (hopefully) problem-free for gamers, simply press "Start" and head to "Settings." From there, navigate to "Update & Security" and from here you can check to see if your laptop or desktop needs an update.



Windows 10 updates will always come with a few issues for Microsoft to iron out, but here's hoping no other problems pop up once Xbox Cloud Gaming fully rolls for web browsers.



(H/T TechRadar)