WhatsApp users can now share their screen on a Windows PC — how to do it

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Latest WhatsApp beta offers screen-sharing support

WhatsApp desktop
(Image credit: WhatsApp)
Jump to:

WhatsApp has been on a roll with its cool new features, including a new perk that lets you hide and lock your most intimate chats with biometric authentication. Now, the Meta platform unleashed a new beta version that lets WhatsApp desktop users share their screen with call participants.

If you want to try out the new feature yourself, you can access it via the Microsoft Store's official beta channel. 

WhatsApp has a new screen-sharing feature

Meta is rolling out a new update that lets desktop WhatsApp users share their screen with others during video calls. On top of that, you can share your screen with participants who are using the mobile version of WhatsApp, too. You can choose to share a specific window or your entire screen.

WhatsApp screen sharing

WhatsApp screen sharing (Image credit: WABetaInfo)

The official name of this update is Whatsapp beta for Windows 2.2322.1.0. The screen-sharing feature was previously available to a limited number of users who installed the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update. Now, Meta has widened screen-sharing to some WhatsApp beta users. However, keep in mind that not everyone will have the opportunity to experiment with this new feature. Check out the instructions below to find out whether or not you have access to screen sharing.

How to get the new WhatsApp screen sharing feature

1. Install the WhatsApp beta app here from the Microsoft Store.

2. Fire up a video call with another participant.

3. If you are one of the lucky few with access to screen-sharing, you should see a screen sharing button somewhere at the bottom of the screen.

If you don't see this feature, Meta hasn't rolled it out for you yet. "Please note that it will be rolled out to more users over the coming days," WABetaInfo said. Meta is planning on rolling the feature out to the stable release of the app, so keep watch for that, too.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!