This new WhatsApp feature is a cheater's dream — how to hide chats, notifications

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

New WhatsApp feature will appeal to sneaky texters

WhatsApp chat lock
(Image credit: Meta)

WhatsApp just dropped a brand spankin' new feature that is a dream for privacy-conscious users and sneaky texters, but a nightmare for meddlesome busybodies. You can now lock your most intimate chats behind a new layer of privacy, thanks to Chat Lock

Chat Lock lets users place their private conversations behind their own folder that can only be accessed with your device's passcode or biometric authentication (e.g., fingerprint). As a cherry on top, Chat Lock hides the contents of your conversation when they pop up with notifications.

How to use Chat Lock on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Chat Lock

WhatsApp Chat Lock (Image credit: Future)

According to the WhatsApp blog, here's how you can use Chat Lock:

1. Tap the name of a one-to-one or group thread.

2. Select the lock option.

3. To reveal these chats, slowly pull down on your inbox and enter your device's passcode or biometric (e.g., fingerprint unlock).


If you don't see the lock option yet, don't worry. The feature is being rolled out now, but it may take some time before the new perk hits your device.

In the near future, Meta says it'll be adding more cool stuff to Chat Lock, including creating custom passwords so that you can create unique passwords for your chats that are different from your device's credentials.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!