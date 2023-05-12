We can't believe this 14-inch Dell Inspiron Ryzen 7 laptop is just $499!

The Dell Inspiron 14 laptop is ideal for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable laptop. For a limited time, Dell is discounting it to a budget price.

Right now, you can get the Dell Inspiron 14 with Ryzen 7 CPU for just $499 (opens in new tab) directly from Dell. It usually costs $799, so that's $300 off and a stellar price for this configuration. In terms of laptop deals , this gets you a whole lot of bang for your buck.

Dell Inspiron laptop deal

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 AMD Ryzen 7: $799 $499 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the AMD Ryzen-powered Dell Inspiron 14. It's a solid value for the price if you're looking for a laptop under $500. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics and 512GB SSD. If you're looking for a budget laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, the Inspiron 14 fits the bill.

Although we didn't test it, Dell Inspiron 14 reviews average 4.1 out of 5-stars at Dell. Customers happy with their purchase praise the laptop's beautiful display and fast, powerful AMD processor. The Inspiron 14's casual gaming performance is also a hit among users.

Despite its portable form factor, the Inspiron 14 is outfitted with a nice selection of ports and slots. It includes: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 x USB 3.2. Gen 1 Type-C port with Power Delivery and DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack and 1 x SD card reader.

