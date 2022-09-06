Watch Series 7 sees $100 price drop ahead of Apple's big event

The Apple Watch Series 7 will soon be succeeded by the Apple Watch Series 8. Ahead of its imminent dethroning, Apple's flagship smartwatch is priced to move.

Amazon currently offers the Apple Watch Series 7 for $299 (opens in new tab). That's $100 off and $50 shy of its record low price. This one of the best end of summer Apple deals after Labor Day. Walmart (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7: $399 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is currently $100 below retail at Amazon. Over its predecessor, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we applaud its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's big, bright display and stylish design. The Apple Watch Series 7 earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our Editor's Choice smartwatch.

Design-wise, the Apple Watch Series 7's rounded edges create a seamless blending of screen and watch for a sleek look. Apple engineers increased the overall size of the smartwatch to accommodate the larger display.

And for maximum durability, the front crystal is stronger and more crack-resistant than the Watch Series 6. Swim-proof up to 50 meters and IP6X dust resistant, the Apple Watch Series 7 allows for worry-free daily wear.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a solid buy if you want to add a new smartwatch to your gadget collection.