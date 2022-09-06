Watch Series 7 sees $100 price drop ahead of Apple's big event

The Apple Watch Series 7 will soon be succeeded by the Apple Watch Series 8. Ahead of its imminent dethroning, Apple's flagship smartwatch is priced to move.
Amazon currently offers the Apple Watch Series 7 for $299 (opens in new tab). That's $100 off and $50 shy of its record low price. This one of the best end of summer Apple deals after Labor Day. Walmart (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal.
Apple Watch Series 7:
$399 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is currently $100 below retail at Amazon. Over its predecessor, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.
In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we applaud its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's big, bright display and stylish design. The Apple Watch Series 7 earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our Editor's Choice smartwatch.
Design-wise, the Apple Watch Series 7's rounded edges create a seamless blending of screen and watch for a sleek look. Apple engineers increased the overall size of the smartwatch to accommodate the larger display.
And for maximum durability, the front crystal is stronger and more crack-resistant than the Watch Series 6. Swim-proof up to 50 meters and IP6X dust resistant, the Apple Watch Series 7 allows for worry-free daily wear.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is a solid buy if you want to add a new smartwatch to your gadget collection.