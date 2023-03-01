Watch out, Samsung: OnePlus to launch flagship foldable phone this year

At MWC 2023 OnePlus announced that it will enter the foldable phone market later this year, expanding the maker's smartphone portfolio. With parent company Oppo launching its Find N2, maybe it was just a matter of time. The new foldable is set to be launched in Q3 of 2023, and OnePlus stated that it will be a "flagship device" with a "signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience."

The rumor is that the new foldable will feature a 2K resolution display, which is superior to its cousin the Oppo Find N2. OnePlus President and COO Kinder Lu said the new device will bring a "pinnacle experience" to the foldable market.

The foldable market now

So far, this has been Samsung's domain with its Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold series of phones garnering rave reviews, especially the most recent generation. With Oppo and others jumping in, the foldable market appears ready to explode to answer consumer interest in foldable devices.

While OnePlus doesn't have the name recognition (or ad dollars) of Samsung, the company should be well-positioned to produce an interesting challenger in the foldable market. We don't know yet which foldable form factor that OnePlus is targeting, but based on the Find N2 we may see them take on the Galaxy Z Fold factor which is certainly ripe to be undercut on its $1,799 starting price.

Consumers seem very interested in enjoying flagship experiences, but given the current economic climate most are looking for it at more affordable prices. We recently wrote about 5 phones that are a better value than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and while we love Samsung's flagship, there's a strong case to be made for saving your money.

The challenge OnePlus will face if it goes after Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is that it is already one of the most affordable foldables on the market at $999 and it's frequently discounted. However, the larger form factor of the Fold has at least seemed to be less popular with consumers so far, but that could be due to pricing. OnePlus was smart with the corners it cut to hit the outstanding price point for the OnePlus 11, but doing so with a foldable may prove more difficult.

We'll be excitedly awaiting Q3 to get our hands on the OnePlus foldable phone and in the meantime we'll bring you any new details on the fledging foldable from OnePlus as they emerge.