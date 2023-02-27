MWC 2023 — what to expect from OnePlus, Motorola, Realme, and more

Mobile World Congress 2023 blasts off in Barcelona, Spain, starting on Monday, Feb. 27 and going through Thursday, March 2. If you don’t know what MWC is, it’s a mobile-focused, annual trade show where you may find some of this year’s best smartphones along with a laptop or two..

Unfortunately, you likely won’t see anything new from iconic brands like Apple or Samsung at the show for MWC. Apple holds its own events — it doesn’t like sharing the spotlight. Samsung, on the other hand, used to hold its Galaxy Unpacked events during the show, but that event now happens sooner.

Here’s everything we currently know about MWC 2023 as well as what we expect or speculate might be there.

OnePlus MWC 2023

The company confirmed its appearance for MWC 2023. We have already seen and reviewed the OnePlus 11 in early February, so what else does the company have to offer?

There’s the company’s new OnePlus Pad , which is its first-ever tablet. What we know so far is that it features a 144Hz display with a 7:5 aspect ratio, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and up to 12GB of RAM. It also sports a 9,510mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 14.5 hours of playback. It even comes with Dolby Atmos audio.

Motorola MWC 2023

At CES 2023 , Motorola unveiled its ThinkPhone by Motorola, which could make an appearance at MWC. The company just launched its Edge 30 lineup, so it’s doubtful that the Edge 40-series would pop up this soon.

Keep in mind that Lenovo owns Motorola as well, so it’s entirely possible that we could see announcements from the former company at MWC.

Huawei MWC 2023

We’re not sure what to expect out of Huawei at this show, but we do know to expect something. The company told Fierce Wireless that it’ll be the Chinese tech giant’s “largest year” at the show.

For comparison, Huawei unveiled its E Ink-equipped MatePad Paper last year. It was basically a large Kindle with a microphone.

Nothing MWC 2023

We’re not expecting Nothing to launch something at MWC 2023, but considering that Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to be in development, it’s entirely possible that we get a few sneak peaks at what’s to come.

If we don’t get any of that, then we’ll likely see showcases of the Nothing OS 1.5, which just launched in February. Nothing also launched its Nothing Ear (stick) back in October, which might make an appearance.

Honor MWC 2023

Honor is actually holding a keynote on Monday, Feb. 27. Considering that the Honor Magic 5 Lite had a sale just before its event, we might see the announcement of a successor device.

We got our hands on the Honor Magic Vs back in Dec. 2022, so it’s likely that we’ll get some more information about that for different markets. We wrote that, “There's a lot to like about the Honor Magic Vs, and even though its glass back cover is a bit of a fingerprint magnet (the Phoenix Feather Gold color option may fix that), it has a charming form factor that will appeal to those who haven't had much reason to pick up a foldable, like me.”

Xiaomi MWC 2023

It’s hard to imagine that we’re going to see anything from Xiaomi other than its new Xiaomi 13 lineup of phones. The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro launched in China back in Dec. 2022, and it’s more than likely we’ll see more of its new phones at MWC 2023.

The Xiaomi 13 features a 6.36-inch 120Hz, 1,200-nit OLED display with Dolby Vision and a 20:9 aspect ratio; a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU; 50MP, 10MP, and 12MP cameras with a 32MP front-facing cam; and a 4,500mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro offers a 6.73-inch OLED display, three 50MP cameras with the same 32MP selfie cam on the front. The battery is slightly bigger, at 4,820mAh.

Tecno MWC 2023

Tecno is a smaller mobile manufacturer, but what is most exciting about it is that we’ll be seeing a new foldable phone from the company at MWC 2023.

The new phone, the Tecno Phantom V Fold, will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

Oppo MWC 2023

We’re not expecting any surprise releases from Oppo at MWC 2023, especially since the company just launched its Find N2 Flip back in Dec. 2022.

However, it hasn’t had its global release yet, so it’s more than likely that the company plans on showcasing its latest phone at the event. The Find N2 Flip features a 6.8-inch display, Dimensity 9000+ chipset, 4300 mAh battery, 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM.

ZTE MWC 2023

Hope you’re excited about smart glasses because that’s what we’re going to see from ZTE’s Nubia brand. It’s called the Neovision Glass, which is the brand’s first AR smart glasses.

We don’t know much about it, unfortunately, but that’s not the only thing the company has on offer. Nubia will also be introducing a new tablet with 3D effects (no, you do not need to wear glasses). It’s called the Nubia Pad 3D, and we’ll be expecting more information during its Feb. 28 launch.

Realme MWC 2023

Realme recently launched the Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W charging, with the company claiming that it can fully charge its phone in just under 10 minutes.

This sounds like a fun party trick that is best to show off at MWC. I hope the company brought enough dead phones.