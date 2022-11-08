Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you.

For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung for the same price.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is $30 off at Amazon. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share. Samsung has it for the same price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a smaller version of the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7. It packs an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touch display, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. If you need more wiggle room, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite supports microSD cards up to 1TB. Powered by Google's latest Android 11 OS, the Galaxy Tab S7 is robust with handy and customizable features.

In our Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 review, we liked its colorful display, Dolby Atmos speakers and long battery life. The 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A7 runs on a massive 5,100mAh battery so expect it to be on par.

Design-wise the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports a sturdy metal frame which protects it from everyday wear and tear. Compact and slim, it's perfectly sized for portable entertainment whether you're on vacation or just traveling from room to room around the house.

If you want an affordable tablet that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a wise choice.

On a smaller budget? Walmart also offers the Lenovo Tab M8 for $79 ($40 off). It (1280 x 800) has an 8-inch, MediaTek Helio P22T 8-core CPU, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.