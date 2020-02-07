The best Valentine's Day gifts for him

Valentine's Day is around the corner and if you're still looking for the right Valentine's Day gifts for him, we're here to help.

We know today's best gadgets, we know where to find the best deals, and we also know what guys want. So if you want to appreciate him with a gift he'll love, check out our pick of the best Valentine's Day gifts. From a laptop to a mini fridge, here are the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for him..

Apple MacBook Air 13" 128GB: was $1,099, now $949 @ Amazon

The 2019 MacBook Air is one of the most portable laptops you can get. It has a stunning 13-inch Retina display, which is great for everything from streaming content to browsing the Internet. The base model is $150 off or upgrade to the 256GB model, which is $199 off. View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to an unbeatable price. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality, and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours via their charging case).View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. They're out of stock, but you can buy them at this low price and Amazon will ship them to you when they're back in stock. View Deal

MSI GL65 (GTX 1650): was $899 now $799 @ Walmart

The MSI GL65 comes with an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. It also comes with MSI Dragon Center, which is MSI's gaming software that lets you monitor CPU/GPU usage, tune settings for different use cases, adjust voice control, and more.View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi/32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Who wouldn't want a new iPad for Valentine's Day? The new 10.2-inch iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life, and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage. Alternatively, you can get the 128GB model which is $100 off.View Deal

TicWatch Pro: was $299 now $219 @ Amazon

The WearOS-powered TicWatch Pro is one of the best smartwatches around. In our review, we liked its clever dual-screen setup, premium durable design, and 4G LTE connectivity. It's currently $79 off. View Deal

Bose QC35 II Headphones: for $349 @ Amazon

The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality, and 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. View Deal

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support. The "Soapstone" color is $50 off, which matches its Black Friday price. View Deal

SanDisk Extreme 500GB External SSD: was $129 now $89 @ Best Buy

The water- and dust-resistant SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. Perfect for moving hi-res photos and videos around, it delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s. Amazon offers the same price. View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $94 @ Amazon

The perfect gift for bookworms, the water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a flush-to-screen display, which makes it one of the most impressive e-readers around. We found it easy-to-use and read under any lighting conditions. View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $189 @ Best Buy

If you're significant other loves to sweat it out at the gym, the Apple Watch 3 is the perfect gift. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a super-low price. Even better, it's now $10 under the Apple Store's price. Amazon offers the same deal.View Deal

Samsung T5 Portable SSD 1TB: was $249 now $157 @ Amazon

With 1TB of storage, ultra-fast write speeds of up to 540 MB/s and a compact design that fits in your pocket, the Samsung T5 is an essential PC accessory when you're always on the move.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Thanks to its new digital display, the Echo Dot is even more useful that before. It can now show you the time, timers, or the current temperature at a glance. Combined with its existing library of Alexa skills, the Echo Dot is one potent speaker. View Deal