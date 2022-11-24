Ultra Wide Samsung 49-inch monitor drops to $899

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Save $600! on the Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch curved monitor

During this pre-Black Friday deal at Samsung, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey is down to a stellar price. 

Amazon now offers the Samsung Odyssey G9 for $899 (opens in new tab), Formerly $1,499; that's $600 off and its lowest price ever. It's one of the best Black Friday Early Access Sale monitor deals available this week.

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Monitor: $1,499 $899 @Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $400 on the Samsung Odyseey G9 for a gaming and streaming experience like no other. It packs a 49-inch 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time.

Samsung's Odyssey G9 delivers immersive gaming performance. It packs a 49-inch 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time. It also supports HDR and is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync compatible for life-like, smooth, lag-free gaming and streaming.

While we didn't test this monitor, it has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Satisfied Odyssey G9 purchasers praise its curved, ultra-wide panel, amazon colors and massive screen real estate.

Jump on this massive $600 savings at Samsung (opens in new tab)right now! 

Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

