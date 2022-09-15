TikTok was crashing on iPhones — here's why

TikTok is crashing for iPhone users, and consequently, owners of the iOS device ran to Twitter to demand answers. Reports about TikTok being down surged at around 5:20 a.m. ET, according to Down Detector.

"My TikTok kept crashing immediately every time I open the app," an iPhone owner shared on the Down Detector site, and unfortunately, many others shared the same experience. Some complained that the app was stuck on a loading screen. Fortunately, the mysterious bug was fixed, but the video-sharing app continues to be hush-hush about what caused the crash.

Why was TikTok crashing on iPhones?

Many speculate that the issue occurred as a result of the iOS 16 update, but as mentioned, TikTok has yet to confirm the culprit behind crashgate. How could an iOS update hinder an app from running smoothly? Well, as developers make changes to the platform, they unwittingly cause discordance in the app because their modifications are not compatible nor supported by the iOS update in some way.

If you experience an app repeatedly crashing, here are some things you can do to rectify the issue:

Reboot your iPhone

Delete the app and reinstall it

Update the app to the latest version

Clear the app's cache

According to Down Detector's status report, 27,000 TikTok users were affected by the TikTok app's mysterious bug. Laptop Mag reached out to TikTok for comment, but we have not received a reply yet (we will update this article when we do).