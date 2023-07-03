This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumor has us worried — here's why

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the company's upcoming foldable phone expected to launch sometime this summer, potentially as soon as next month if the previous model timelines are anything to go by.

But unfortunately, less-than-great news continues to surround the phone, with popular Samsung leaker UniverseIce now claiming that a hotly anticipated feature might not make it. The rumor which suggested the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 would be rated to meet the IP58 dust-proof standard is seemingly not coming true.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might not be rated at IP58

Previous reports regarding the Z Fold 5 claimed that it would indeed meet the IP58 dust-resistance standard from Twitter user No Name. If UniverseIce has correct information, this is not longer true. But how important is this standard to begin with?

Intrusion and moisture protection are measured through a two digit system, with the first referring to solid and dust protection, while the second refers to moisture. Many Samsung devices, like many modern Galaxy phones and Notes, boast an IP68 rating, which means that they're totally protected against dust and can last up to 30 minutes in up to 1.5-metres of water.

Another bad news is that the Galaxy Z Fold5 does not meet the IP58 dust-proof standard.July 3, 2023 See more

We hoped that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 would finally meet the IP58 dust-proof standard, as the previous models merely feature an IPX8 standard. This means they are susceptible to dust particles, even though they still boast the same level of water protection. Even on Samsung's website, the company warns users to "be wary of foreign substances or dust."

It wasn't all that long ago when Samsung employees reportedly claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was so boring that "it can't even be called the Galaxy Z Fold4s," but it seems like the dire news surrounding this hotly anticipated foldable phone is only getting worse.

Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 truly have enough new feature to convince users to invest into another $1,799 purchase? It's hard to say, but we're hoping this rumor isn't actually true, as it would be great if these models were protected from dust particles.