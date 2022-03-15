This RTX 3070 laptop keeps getting cheaper and cheaper — Daily Deals

Wait...this laptop is how much!?

With £320 off, this is officially the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop we've ever seen — the Asus TUF Dash F15 offers ridiculously good value for money.

And this isn't any kind of gimmick deal where you get a good GPU but bad everything else. With 11th Gen Intel Core i7 power, alongside 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this has it all for any mid-range gaming needs.

Plus, you can get £100 off the 4.5-star rated Realme GT 2, save bit on the M1 iPad Pro and more.

Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £1,079 @ Box.co.uk

Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £1,079 @ Box.co.uk
A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top. 

View Deal
Realme GT2: was £499 now £399 @ Realme

Realme GT2: was £499 now £399 @ Realme
The Realme GT2 is one of the strongest all-round phones you can get at this insanely good price point: featuring a strong 50MP main camera, Snapdragon 888 chipset, beasty 5,000 mAh battery and a gorgeous design.

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 11 (M1, 128GB): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11 (M1, 128GB): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon
Amazon is slashing £50 off the 128GB model 11-inch iPad Pro. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20
Laptops Direct is slashing £60 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation delivers the same awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series S + Xbox wired gaming headset: was £304, now £249 @ Argos

Microsoft Xbox Series S + Xbox wired gaming headset: was £304, now £249 @ Argos
Pick up the console and an official wired headset for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.  

View Deal
Pokémon Scarlet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net

Pokémon Scarlet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net
Pokémon Scarlet looks to be bringing the reinvigorated gameplay Legends Arceus brought to the table, and applies it to a mainline Pokémon title! It also comes as no surprise that the starter Pokémon are adorable too!

View Deal
Asus C204MA Chromebook: was £178 now £119 @ Lidl

Asus C204MA Chromebook: was £178 now £119 @ Lidl
The Asus CX22NA Chromebook was selling for £178, but now, you find this Chrome OS device for a fraction of that. This 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC flash memory and a 1366 x 768-pixel display.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

