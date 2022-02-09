Trending

This is the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop we've ever seen: Daily Deals

By published

An RTX 3060 laptop for cheaper than most RTX 3050 systems!

Today's a good day for gaming on the go, as the Asus TUF Dash F15 with RTX 3060 is just £799. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for a gaming laptop with this GPU!

Not only that, but the Realme GT Master Edition and AirPods Pro (without MagSafe charging) are at their lowest prices. Plus, in case you missed it, Pokémon Legends Arceus is still at its cheapest possible price thanks to a discount code at Currys.

Asus TUF Dash F15: was £999 now £799 @ Box.co.uk

Asus TUF Dash F15: was £999 now £799 @ Box.co.uk
A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3060 graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top. 

AirPods Pro: was £199 now £149 @ Geek Swag

AirPods Pro: was £199 now £149 @ Geek Swag
Apple's new AirPods Pro are £50 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months: was £32 now £19 @ CDKeys

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months: was £32 now £19 @ CDKeys
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best deals in gaming. And now, you can get three months of it for over £10 off. This service boasts a catalogue of over 300 games between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Keep in mind, Ultimate allows you to access those games on both PC and Xbox consoles, while regular Xbox Game Pass works only for those who use Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles.

Realme GT Master Edition: was £329 now £219 @ Amazon

Realme GT Master Edition: was £329 now £219 @ Amazon
The Realme GT is a great mid-range smartphone, made even better by this dirt cheap price. Just read our Realme GT Master Edition review for everything you need to know.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £34.99 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £34.99 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY
Pokémon Legends Arceus is an impressive reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. Now, you can grab it for just £34.99 thanks to a special discount code "SWNEXTDAY" over at Currys. 

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 