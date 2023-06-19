This Google Pixel 8 Pro display leak could be a game changer — here’s why

Ever wanted to pick up a Google Pixel phone, felt tempted by the Pro model but hated the curved display? The company has listened, as according to new rumors, the Pixel 8 Pro is going to get a flat display.

Reported by Android Authority , the positive changes don’t stop at flat glass, as huge screen upgrades are coming to both the Pixel 8 phones!

Smaller is better

(Image credit: OnLeaks / mysmartprice)

According to leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, Google’s next flagship is going to feature a flat screen display. But the rumor mill doesn’t stop there, as the Pixel 8 family of displays could actually be slightly smaller than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro too.

To put some numbers on it, the Pixel 8 is set to get a 6.17-inch panel with 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution, and improvements to the brightness (1,400 nits of peak) and refresh rate (120Hz).

The Pixel 8 Pro is slated for a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 1,344 x 2,992-pixel resolution, with a 1,600-nit peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate too. While they are technically smaller (the Pixel 7 had a 6.31-inch screen, and the 7 Pro a 6.71-incher), these specs are far superior. And with the smaller window, you’ll get crispier pictures too.

Nothing is said about the standard Pixel 8 having a flat display. But given the Pixel 7 already has one, it would be daft of Google to give us an old switcheroo and curve the standard phone.

Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

Displays with curved edges are the bane of my existence. Seeing Google look to change course with the Pixel 8 Pro is great news for those who hate all the unintended touches on the sides, alongside a stronger front of the phone.

Pair that with the more rounded corners for easier one-handed use, and the larger primary camera sensor, this is looking set to be quite the significant upgrade. Expect to see a lot more rumors and leaks (probably from Google itself to get ahead of any big spoilers) coming over the next couple of months.