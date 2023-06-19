This Google Pixel 8 Pro display leak could be a game changer — here’s why

Ever wanted to pick up a Google Pixel phone, felt tempted by the Pro model but hated the curved display? The company has listened, as according to new rumors, the Pixel 8 Pro is going to get a flat display.
Reported by Android Authority, the positive changes don’t stop at flat glass, as huge screen upgrades are coming to both the Pixel 8 phones!
Smaller is better
According to leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, Google’s next flagship is going to feature a flat screen display. But the rumor mill doesn’t stop there, as the Pixel 8 family of displays could actually be slightly smaller than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro too.
To put some numbers on it, the Pixel 8 is set to get a 6.17-inch panel with 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution, and improvements to the brightness (1,400 nits of peak) and refresh rate (120Hz).
The Pixel 8 Pro is slated for a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 1,344 x 2,992-pixel resolution, with a 1,600-nit peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate too. While they are technically smaller (the Pixel 7 had a 6.31-inch screen, and the 7 Pro a 6.71-incher), these specs are far superior. And with the smaller window, you’ll get crispier pictures too.
Nothing is said about the standard Pixel 8 having a flat display. But given the Pixel 7 already has one, it would be daft of Google to give us an old switcheroo and curve the standard phone.
Outlook
Displays with curved edges are the bane of my existence. Seeing Google look to change course with the Pixel 8 Pro is great news for those who hate all the unintended touches on the sides, alongside a stronger front of the phone.
Pair that with the more rounded corners for easier one-handed use, and the larger primary camera sensor, this is looking set to be quite the significant upgrade. Expect to see a lot more rumors and leaks (probably from Google itself to get ahead of any big spoilers) coming over the next couple of months.