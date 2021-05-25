This Bose 700 price drop is the best noise-cancelling headphones deal in the UK

When it comes to picking the best noise-cancelling headphones , the Bose 700 headphones rank highly for their brilliant sound quality and full-featured spec list.

Thanks to a £120 price cut, these premium cans are now the best headphones deal in Britain by a long shot!

Bose 700 headphones offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. They're currently £120.95 off, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless headphones. View Deal