The ultrathin Asus TUF RTX 3060 gaming laptop falls to under $1,000 for Intel Gamer Days

The 2022 Asus TUF RTX 3060 gaming laptop is now just $1,000 for Intel Gamer Days. Alongside Nvidia's powerful graphics card, Intel's latest 12th Gen processor powers this beastly machine.

Currently, the 2022 Asus TUF Dash 15 is on sale for $999 at Amazon. You're saving $300 with this deal since it normally fetches a cool $1,299 in these streets. This is the lowest price ever for this 12th Gen Intel laptop.

Save $300 on the Asus TUF Dash RTX 3060 gaming laptop. It's configuration consists of a 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.5-GHz Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This is the lowest price we've seen for this gaming laptop. It's also one of the best 12th Gen Intel laptop deals out there.

The Asus TUF Dash 15 has everything one looks for in a gaming laptop — power, portability and durability. It features a 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.5-GHz Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. These specs are ideal for multitasking and gaming. Its miliarty grade rugged exterior withstands the wear and tear of everyday use.

We reviewed the previous-gen 11th Gen Intel-charged Asus TUF Dash and found its battery life and build quality impressive. Performance-wise, we expect the laptop in this deal to surpass its predecessor thanks to its upgraded 12th Gen Intel processor. The 2022 Asus TUF Dash 15 has an overall rating of 4.5 out 5 stars at Amazon. Feedback left by customers say it's a solid laptop for productivity which is ideal for college students. Others praise its performance power and sharp colorful display.

With a weight of 4.4 pounds and 0.8 inches thin, the Asus TUF Gaming Dash 15 is lighter and thinner than most 15-inch gaming rigs. It's more portable than the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (5.3 pounds, 1.1 inches), Acer Predator Helios 300 (5.5 pounds, 0.9 inches) and Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (6.6 pounds, 1 inches). It's on par with the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (4.6 pounds, 0.8 inches).

At $300 off, the Asus TUF Dash is a tremendous value. It's a wise pick if you're looking for a price break on an RTX 30-series rig.