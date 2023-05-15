The MacBook Air M2 just crashed to $999 ahead of Memorial Day

The Apple MacBook Air M2 just crashed to under $1,000 ahead of Memorial Day 2023. So if you need to pick a laptop sooner than later, now is a great time to snag it.

Amazon currently offers the MacBook Air M2 for $999 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $1,199, that's $200 and the MacBook Air M2's lowest price ever at Amazon. In fact, it's one of the best MacBook deals we've seen in 2023.

MacBook Air M2 deal

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. By comparison, it undercuts B&H (opens in new tab) 's current price by $50.

Over the MacBook Air M1, the MacBook Air M2 Ultrabook features a new look and performance enhancements. If you prioritize power, portability and endurance, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptop to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air M2 review , we praise its elegant redesign, good performance and bright, colorful screen. Its battery endured 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive. We gave the MacBook Air M2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

In our lab's Geekbench overall performance test, the MacBook Air M2 notched a score of 8,919. This beats the previous-gen MacBook Air M1's benchmark score of 5,962 by a huge margin.

At 2.7 pounds and 0.4 inches thin, the MacBook Air fits easily into any medium-sized purse, messenger bag or backpack. It’s lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier yet thinner than the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Air M2 supplies you with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, headset jack and a MagSafe charging port.

If you want to upgrade your daily driver, you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M2.